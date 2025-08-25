“With the summer construction season fast approaching, this decision helps to maintain critical momentum at a time when every month matters for the people of Wairoa who continue to live with uncertainty and risk,” Yule said.

The statement said there continued to be “steady progress” with land access negotiations, with agreements completed for one property and in the final stages of completion for two more.

“Each land access agreement completed represents more than just a legal milestone – it’s about giving whānau the certainty they need to rebuild their lives," Yule said.

“Property valuations and negotiation discussions are actively under way with several other properties, and we remain committed to working closely with every impacted whānau to try and find solutions that enable them to move forward.”

He said an additional Cultural Impact Assessment was nearing completion and expected to be finalised in the first week of September.

“We appreciate the way mana whenua, including the Trustees and representatives of Takitimu Marae, Ruataniwha Marae and Tawhiti A Maru Marae, continue to engage with us, sharing their perspectives, cultural knowledge and mātauranga Māori,” Yule said.

“This input is critical to ensuring any flood mitigation solution properly respects and protects the cultural values and taonga of Te Wairoa.”

Wairoa mayor Craig Little acknowledged Yule’s work.

“This has been a tough time for everyone, and our community remains appreciative of the massive input of Lawrence and his team in achieving another milestone,” Little said.

“As local Wairoa people, we all know that our town cannot move ahead unless we have flood mitigation in place. We are fortunate to have built strong relationships with central Government, which recognises our needs and has supported us with the $70 million ring-fenced funding and the legislative requirements needed to secure this project."

He thanked everyone involved and expressed hope to have work under way by the end of this year so the community could move forward.

HBRC chair Hinewai Ormsby said the Cabinet decision validated the extensive work undertaken to refine the flood mitigation solution and the collaborative approach taken with the community.

“Option 1C+ was developed specifically in response to community feedback to minimise impacts on homes and whenua Māori while maintaining the technical integrity needed to protect lives and properties,” Ormsby said.

The Wairoa Flood Mitigation Project statement said the project procurement strategy had a focus on using local contractors and supply chains in the Wairoa District.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the design and preconstruction phase was expected to be released to prequalified contractors toward the end of August.