Wade-Brown said at Parliament she would look at how biodiversity credits and appropriate land use could help protect “our living cloak”.

Three standout issues for her were championing sustainable tourism, supporting Māori wards and developing a bill to protect native wildlife through more robust and clear guidelines for cat management.

“Firstly, New Zealand is home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world.

“To support and nurture our native taonga, we need to invest in infrastructure and conservation while promoting tourism that works with nature, not against it.

“To support this kaupapa, I have been in talks with various tourism operators across New Zealand on a regenerative and nature-positive approach to tourism.”

The former Wellington mayor said she had concerns with the coalition Government’s bill aimed at introducing the four-year parliamentary term.

Under the bill, a four-year term will not be introduced automatically for subsequent elections after a binding referendum, but a three-year term could be only extended to four years after negotiations between the parties trying to form a Government.

Wade-Brown said the bill did not include the introduction of a four-year term for local government elections, which Local Government NZ supported.

The MP supported the retention of Māori wards.

It gave Māori a greater voice, she said.

She strongly opposed “the costly referendums” being imposed on councils.

Civic education was important, but lowering the voting age to 16 was more important, she said.

Those younger people could work and pay tax.

“With a four-year term, some young people would not vote until they were 23.”

Lowering the voting age will require a referendum.

Asked about the likelihood of Kiwis voting to lower the voting age to 16, the MP replied that “Scotland, Austria and South American countries do it”.

Local Government impacted on the everyday lives of New Zealanders with issues such as playgrounds, roads and rubbish, she said.