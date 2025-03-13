Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Use of genetic beef tools on the rise, B+LNZ survey finds

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Informing New Zealand Beef programme lead Gemma Jenkins.

Informing New Zealand Beef programme lead Gemma Jenkins.

New research from the Beef + Lamb New Zealand-funded Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) programme shows a continued rise in the use of genetic tools among bull breeders and commercial farmers.

Of those who responded to the programme’s annual survey, nearly all bull breeders (99%) indicated they use genetic tools, while the majority of commercial farmers (90%) buy bulls from breeders who utilise technologies such as estimated breeding values, breeding indexes, artificial insemination (AI) and genomics.

INZB programme manager Gemma Jenkins says the findings reflect a significant and positive shift in the adoption of genetic tools, increased awareness of INZB initiatives and an overall lift in industry practices.

“There has been a substantial increase in awareness of INZB tools in the industry, according to those who responded to the survey,” Dr Jenkins said.

“We’re seeing encouraging growth in the use of genomics by both breeders and commercial farmers, wider adoption of AI among breeders and an increase in the use of breeding indexes by commercial farmers.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Now in its fourth year, the survey highlighted ongoing improvements in awareness and understanding of genetic tools.

The survey found that almost half of commercial farmers (45%) and 62% of breeders are aware of INZB tools, including genetic tools for breeding decisions, beef breeding workshops and online resources.

“A majority of commercial farmers (74%) and breeders (85%) also expressed a strong interest in comparing bulls across breeds based on genetic information,” Jenkins said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“More of the industry - including breeders, commercial farmers and rural professionals - recognise genetics as the most influential factor shaping the future of the beef industry.”

The seven-year INZB partnership, supported by Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries through the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, aims to enhance industry profitability by $460 million.

The programme focuses on increasing genetic adoption through four key areas - developing a genetic evaluation and data infrastructure, establishing progeny test herds, creating breeding objectives and indexes, and advancing new data sources.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald