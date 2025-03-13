Informing New Zealand Beef programme lead Gemma Jenkins.

New research from the Beef + Lamb New Zealand-funded Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) programme shows a continued rise in the use of genetic tools among bull breeders and commercial farmers.

Of those who responded to the programme’s annual survey, nearly all bull breeders (99%) indicated they use genetic tools, while the majority of commercial farmers (90%) buy bulls from breeders who utilise technologies such as estimated breeding values, breeding indexes, artificial insemination (AI) and genomics.

INZB programme manager Gemma Jenkins says the findings reflect a significant and positive shift in the adoption of genetic tools, increased awareness of INZB initiatives and an overall lift in industry practices.

“There has been a substantial increase in awareness of INZB tools in the industry, according to those who responded to the survey,” Dr Jenkins said.

“We’re seeing encouraging growth in the use of genomics by both breeders and commercial farmers, wider adoption of AI among breeders and an increase in the use of breeding indexes by commercial farmers.”