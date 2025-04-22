Rabobank has announced the 20 winners nationally of its Community Hub competition and two of them are from Tairāwhiti.
Winners will each receive $5000 to improve their facilities.
The competition, which ran throughout March, was open to rural community halls, clubrooms and marae across New Zealand and attracted well over 500 entries.
The winners in this region were Tiniroto Community Hall and Nūhaka Sports and Recreation Club.
Running for the first time, the competition was developed by Rabobank after its client council network identified the vital role rural community halls, clubrooms and marae played in providing a suitable location for rural communities to come together.