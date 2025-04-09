Advertisement
Two Tairāwhiti-based trusts transfer into Sunrise Foundation stewardship

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Glenda Stokes, Sunrise Foundation CEO, with Robert Hunter, Charles Wilkinson Musical Trust Chair, holding a sketch of Charles Wilkinson. Photo / Sunrise Foundation

Two Tairāwhiti-based trusts supporting local youth and music are transferring into the stewardship of the Gisborne-based community foundation Sunrise Foundation.

Sunrise Foundation announced the transfer of the Steve Crosby Fund and the Charles Wilkinson Musical Trust this week.

In a statement, the foundation said the transfers would ensure the long-term sustainability of support for students and young musicians in Tairāwhiti.

The Steve Crosby Fund, established in memory of the respected Gisborne lawyer and community leader, has provided scholarships to students at Gisborne Boys’ and Girls’ High schools for 35 years.

“It’s a comfort to know that this is something that will continue helping students for generations to come,” said Kay Crosby, who remains involved in selecting scholarship recipients.

The Charles Wilkinson Musical Trust was set up in 1974 by passionate musician and supporter of music education, Charles Wilkinson.

This fund provides financial support to promising musicians under 21, helping with the costs of instruments, tuition, travel and other needs.

The trust can also offer support for schools and musical groups.

Robert Hunter, chairman of the Charles Wilkinson Musical Trust, praised the decision to transfer.

“It’s a win-win situation. We no longer have the administrative workload that being a Trustee entailed,” Hunter said in a statement.

“The trust’s identity is preserved, as is the original purpose. We now have skilled professionals overseeing investments and we know that assets we have transferred will be working for our rangatahi [youth] for generations to come.”

Sunrise Foundation chief executive Glenda Stokes said it was seeing growing interest from local trusts and societies looking to transfer their funds.

Tourism Eastland Society transferred its funds to Sunrise last year, creating the Tourism Eastland Legacy Fund and joining a growing number of groups choosing this path or actively inquiring about it.

“The benefits are clear – these groups can retain their identity and purpose while we take care of the compliance, investment management and grant-making processes," Stokes said.

“We also help promote and grow their funds, so they can focus on making a greater impact in our community.”

