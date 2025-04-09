Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Glenda Stokes, Sunrise Foundation CEO, with Robert Hunter, Charles Wilkinson Musical Trust Chair, holding a sketch of Charles Wilkinson. Photo / Sunrise Foundation

Two Tairāwhiti-based trusts supporting local youth and music are transferring into the stewardship of the Gisborne-based community foundation Sunrise Foundation.

Sunrise Foundation announced the transfer of the Steve Crosby Fund and the Charles Wilkinson Musical Trust this week.

In a statement, the foundation said the transfers would ensure the long-term sustainability of support for students and young musicians in Tairāwhiti.

The Steve Crosby Fund, established in memory of the respected Gisborne lawyer and community leader, has provided scholarships to students at Gisborne Boys’ and Girls’ High schools for 35 years.

“It’s a comfort to know that this is something that will continue helping students for generations to come,” said Kay Crosby, who remains involved in selecting scholarship recipients.