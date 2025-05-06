On January 29, 2025, the Minister of Transport confirmed that the stretch of state highway was open to community consultation under the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024 introduced by the Government last year.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) ran a consultation on it from January 30 to March 13.

According to NZTA data, 53% of those who responded were “strongly opposed” to retaining the current limit, and 6% were “slightly opposed”.

Of the 864 responses, 41% supported keeping the current speed limit of 80km/h.

Resident and Turihaua Station co-owner Sarah Williams said a higher speed limit was “a fatality waiting to happen”.

She cited a road with deep dropouts on to the beach, the high use of public access on Turihaua Beach for fishing, diving and swimming, stock trucks, multiple exits to homes and farms, staff on motorbikes and a “terrible corner”.

Williams said more people used the area during the summer camping season from September through April.

“We went through a rigorous consultation process in 2020 to reduce the speed to 80 km/h. For this to be reversed is a huge worry,” she said.

“When the road was 100km/h, we witnessed multiple crashes and had to fix multiple fences and culverts.

“We had to attend to injured people, hurt when vehicles raced around the corner that sweeps on to the Turihaua Bridge.

“There were lots of near misses between vehicles and staff on motorbikes having to access the farm over the bridge.”

Employees living in a roadside cottage were forced to move due to overnight noise and vibrations caused by truck engine-braking, Williams said.

Since the speed limit had been reduced, they had noticed a significant decrease in noise and crashes and generally felt much safer on the road.

“We used to have a pull-off bay across from the woolshed, but that has since eroded away.”

The school bus stop on the highway at Turihaua has been eroded by the sea and residents fear the higher speeds will increase the risks for local children.

“We have made multiple requests to NZTA for this to be protected for road safety reasons, and millions have been spent up the road on the rock walls around Turihaua Point.

“Our staff are very conscientious about pulling off the road to let vehicles travelling at full speed pass. Now, with the lack of a pull-off bay combined with faster speeds, we are deeply concerned for their safety.

“Our boys originally used this pull-off bay to board the morning bus to school safely, but since it has fallen into the ocean, we are now forced to use the dangerous corner before the Turihaua Bridge heading south.

“Frequently, vehicles race past the stopped school bus at full speed, despite the law saying 20 km/h.

“With cars oncoming in the north lane, it is only a matter of time before there’s a collision.”

This picture taken on Monday further illustrates how serious the beach erosion is.

Multiple requests had been made to NZTA to protect the pull-off bay, she said.

Williams said they were now forced to use the dangerous corner before the Turihaua Bridge heading south.

“With cars oncoming in the north lane, it is only a matter of time before there’s a collision.”

They were grateful to the Go Bus drivers, who pulled right off the road and triple-checked before heading on State Highway 35.

Max and Charlie Williams waiting for the school bus on Monday morning.

Williams said the public reserve and roads of Turihaua Bay had been neglected.

“The river has eroded half the reserve area enjoyed by summer campers, and the road accessing the toilets is now at risk.”

Tatapouri was at the heart of Gisborne’s tourism, with rental cars and campervans – often driven by visitors unfamiliar with New Zealand roads – frequently heading to the popular spot, she said.

“The length of Makorori Beach is accessed by half of Gisborne year-round. I am baffled at the survey’s outcome on the speed limit and by the people who voted for it to return to 100km/h.

“Do they, too, not hold their breath when travelling past dropouts, slips, terribly laid-out intersections and driveways on blind corners?”

Williams said a Facebook post in early March about the consultation and the weighting on a number of votes was “vague”.

“I had the expectation there would be consultation like the robust 2021 process held in the council chambers.”

NZTA director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said safety on the state highway network remained a priority.

“We acknowledge there are a range of views on speed from road users and communities.“

Stewart said to ensure as many people as possible were aware of the consultation and could have their say, they used various channels to get the message out, including paid advertising and flyer drops to local residents.

“Following implementation of the higher speed limits, we will monitor the safety of state highways,” she said.

“For any full speed review in the future, as we have always done in the past, themes from both the local community and key stakeholders from consultation will be considered, alongside safety and technical data, including a cost-benefit disclosure statement, to help inform decision-making.”