Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tūranga Tangata Rite: Innovative Gisborne school blends tradition and modern teaching

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Students and their kaiako Joelene Takai in the courtyard at Tūranga Tangata Rite, a state-of-the-art school that features carvings of the region's ancestors.

Students and their kaiako Joelene Takai in the courtyard at Tūranga Tangata Rite, a state-of-the-art school that features carvings of the region's ancestors.

State-of-the-art school buildings, a special character that pays homage to the customs and traditions of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa and innovative teaching practices are some of the things that set Tūranga Tangata Rite apart from its mainstream counterparts according to its principal.

Principal Teresa Scott says a vision has finally been realised for this alternate model of state-integrated education, five months after shifting into its new building at the back of Tūranga Ararau in Kahutia St.

The school for students in Years 9 to 11 is a “for iwi, by iwi” kura where local history and pūrākau (legend) is embedded in the curriculum.

Tūranga Tangata Rite is an “action research facility”, meaning it responds to the feedback of rangatahi (young people) and the community on what is working for them.

When the school first opened in 2020, it leased premises from Tūranga Ararau, the adult education branch of Te Runanga o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After many years of planning, the new building was opened in September last year.

It is small by design, with only 31 students enrolled this year, many of whom have had truancy issues.

Scott says they are students who learn best in small classes, with many having experienced anxiety and bullying in the past.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This is the first year students have been divided into pods where they spend the morning learning with one kaiako (teacher), then move to another class space and spend two hours with a second kaiako in the afternoon.

Each teacher has a specialist subject, including science, hauora and te ao Māori, and the curriculum weaves multiple subjects into each class.

Scott also works with the students on literacy and numeracy, making sure they have the basics needed for NCEA Level 1.

The building was funded by the Ministry of Education, the Tūranga Tangata Rite board of trustees and Te Rūnanga o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa. The land and the kura are owned by the rūnanga.

“The building is much more than four walls,” Scott says. “It is bringing to life the history of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.”

It was designed by Hawke’s Bay-based architectural designer David Charteris. The concept of waka was inspired by kōrero with local artist Tiopira Ruana and Charteris brought the narratives to life in the building form.

The design features carvings of ancestors of the three local iwi – Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki. The pou were created for the school by Rauna and his students at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa’s Gisborne campus.

“The waharoa [entrance] is inviting you into our space and then it opens out on to a courtyard with two wings, which represent the waka Takitimu and Horouta with our matriarch Hinehakirirangi in the centre,” Scott says.

“Whakairo [carvings] of the ancestors Ruapani, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Rongawhakaata and Ngai Tamanuhiri are situated around the perimeter of our kura to protect and safeguard us.”

Each day begins with students greeting one another outside the school and acknowledging each of the ancestors.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Within the school buildings are soundproofed break spaces, a large kitchen and dining area, classrooms, a gym, and offices and meeting rooms.

“Our students are here to grow and learn and reach their potential,” Scott says. “They are aligned to the special character of the school, are involved in tikanga and understand the traditions of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.”

Another important component of their education is being actively involved in the community.

“We do beach clean-ups, we do planting days and we are starting to test our waterways and see how we can clean them up, so that involves science and maths.”

It is also important students get out to their marae, where they connect with te ao Māori.

When they understand who they are, their roots grow longer and stronger, Scott says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Once they leave Tūranga Tangata Rite, many students go on to pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships, some go back into mainstream education and others on to tertiary study.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald