After many years of planning, the new building was opened in September last year.

It is small by design, with only 31 students enrolled this year, many of whom have had truancy issues.

Scott says they are students who learn best in small classes, with many having experienced anxiety and bullying in the past.

This is the first year students have been divided into pods where they spend the morning learning with one kaiako (teacher), then move to another class space and spend two hours with a second kaiako in the afternoon.

Each teacher has a specialist subject, including science, hauora and te ao Māori, and the curriculum weaves multiple subjects into each class.

Scott also works with the students on literacy and numeracy, making sure they have the basics needed for NCEA Level 1.

The building was funded by the Ministry of Education, the Tūranga Tangata Rite board of trustees and Te Rūnanga o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa. The land and the kura are owned by the rūnanga.

“The building is much more than four walls,” Scott says. “It is bringing to life the history of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.”

It was designed by Hawke’s Bay-based architectural designer David Charteris. The concept of waka was inspired by kōrero with local artist Tiopira Ruana and Charteris brought the narratives to life in the building form.

The design features carvings of ancestors of the three local iwi – Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki. The pou were created for the school by Rauna and his students at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa’s Gisborne campus.

“The waharoa [entrance] is inviting you into our space and then it opens out on to a courtyard with two wings, which represent the waka Takitimu and Horouta with our matriarch Hinehakirirangi in the centre,” Scott says.

“Whakairo [carvings] of the ancestors Ruapani, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Rongawhakaata and Ngai Tamanuhiri are situated around the perimeter of our kura to protect and safeguard us.”

Each day begins with students greeting one another outside the school and acknowledging each of the ancestors.

Within the school buildings are soundproofed break spaces, a large kitchen and dining area, classrooms, a gym, and offices and meeting rooms.

“Our students are here to grow and learn and reach their potential,” Scott says. “They are aligned to the special character of the school, are involved in tikanga and understand the traditions of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.”

Another important component of their education is being actively involved in the community.

“We do beach clean-ups, we do planting days and we are starting to test our waterways and see how we can clean them up, so that involves science and maths.”

It is also important students get out to their marae, where they connect with te ao Māori.

When they understand who they are, their roots grow longer and stronger, Scott says.

Once they leave Tūranga Tangata Rite, many students go on to pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships, some go back into mainstream education and others on to tertiary study.