During five days in March, Tūranga Health delivered 384 influenza vaccinations and installed 55 car seats.

It donated 112 raised garden beds, delivered 53 loads of firewood and supported 57 homes with insulation or heating assistance.

Tūranga Health also partnered with OneSight, and in five days, issued 622 pairs of glasses- about 15 pairs every hour of the working week.

During 12 days in April, a similar campaign with Trinity Koha Dental saw 191 whānau receive 605 dental treatments.

“External providers want to work with us because they see the value in our grassroots, no-nonsense approach,” Ropiha said.

Whānau in Elgin, Manutuke, and Te Karaka received wraparound care from Tūranga Health kaimahi.

Tūranga Health’s Winter Preparedness campaign started vaccinating vulnerable whānau in March.

The health provider went on to win second place in the 2025 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards.

“We are nimble and agile,” says Ropiha.

“It’s ingrained in our DNA. We’re already there in people’s backyards.”

Ropiha said the growing trust of funders and whānau shows Tūranga Health was reaching even those previously “invisible” to the health system.

“That tells us people are starting to believe in what we do.”

Feedback was central to the organisation’s success.

“Anything we look to do has to be based on a good experience for whānau,” says Ropiha.

Ropiha said he wanted to remind the community that good health starts with them.

“Often, it’s right at your fingertips. A mobile text or Messenger message away.

“Our kaimahi are approachable and a part of us.”

As the organisation looks ahead, Ropiha said Tūranga Health was preparing for emerging health challenges.

Measles was just one potential challenge.

“We’re hoping it doesn’t reach here,” Ropiha said.

“But if it does, we’ve done the groundwork.

“We’re front-footing it with whānau and workplaces.”

Tūranga Health took part in six research projects during the year, which were funded by the Health Research Council, Te Niwha (Infectious Diseases Research Platform), universities, and the New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science

Research measuring the impact and social value of Tūranga Health’s Kaumatua Programme, and services offered during the first 2000 days of a child’s life, “seeks to unlock the true impact of health initiatives over and above financial return”, said Ropiha.

Copies of the Annual Report are available from Tūranga Health on Derby St.