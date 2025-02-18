Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Trust Tairāwhiti funding round supports bike trail, kapa haka and more

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne Mountain Biking Club received $50,000 for phase one of planned Whataupoko Reserve trail upgrades. Photo / Trust Tairāwhiti

Gisborne Mountain Biking Club received $50,000 for phase one of planned Whataupoko Reserve trail upgrades. Photo / Trust Tairāwhiti

The biggest recipients of Trust Tairāwhiti’s first round of funding in 2025 included a mountain biking club and a kapa haka roopū preparing to represent the region.

Gisborne Mountain Biking Club (GMBC) will receive $50,000 for phase one of the Whataupoko Reserve trail upgrade.

Severe weather in early 2023 caused significant damage to the trail.

With around 30,000 users of Whataupoko Reserve annually, the club plans to restore and enhance the trails for riders of all levels.

Regular volunteer maintenance and inspections will ensure the trails stay in top condition, while the upgrades will improve safety and accessibility, foster community connection and boost local economic activity through increased visitors, according to a statement from Trust Tairāwhiti.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Five kapa haka roopū have been selected to represent Tairāwhiti at the prestigious national kapa haka competition, Te Matatini from February 25 until March 1 in Taranaki.

Waihīrere Māori Club, Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti, Te Hokowhitu a Tū, Tū Te Manawa Maurea and Hikurangi Pariha will each receive $15,000 for their wānanga preparation towards the competition.

Preparations include intensive wānanga campaigns focused on waiata, kōrero tuku iho (stories of the past) and bracket refinement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other recipients are the charity House of Science ($20k), Tairāwhiti Community Voice ($20k), the Gisborne Toy Library ($15k), Road Safety Education programme ($6k), Dunblane Resthome ($4910) and Red Cross Curtain Bank Gisborne ($3,416).

Trust Tairāwhiti has also granted $5000 to a regional event, The Chardonnay Affair, to help promote the event to attract visitors to Gisborne and support the growth of the region’s wine industry.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald