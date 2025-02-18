Gisborne Mountain Biking Club received $50,000 for phase one of planned Whataupoko Reserve trail upgrades. Photo / Trust Tairāwhiti

The biggest recipients of Trust Tairāwhiti’s first round of funding in 2025 included a mountain biking club and a kapa haka roopū preparing to represent the region.

Gisborne Mountain Biking Club (GMBC) will receive $50,000 for phase one of the Whataupoko Reserve trail upgrade.

Severe weather in early 2023 caused significant damage to the trail.

With around 30,000 users of Whataupoko Reserve annually, the club plans to restore and enhance the trails for riders of all levels.

Regular volunteer maintenance and inspections will ensure the trails stay in top condition, while the upgrades will improve safety and accessibility, foster community connection and boost local economic activity through increased visitors, according to a statement from Trust Tairāwhiti.