“I’m really proud of our all team,” Wainui club president Adam Glenister said. “You’ve got to have a great club with a good culture. All that sort of stuff is important.

“A big shout out to our older members – our masters. Their drive and enthusiasm brought a lot to the club this past summer.

“We are thrilled to have received these awards and we look forward to building and continuing the momentum we have as a club.”

The DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year Award was won by Ana Naden from Waikanae for the fourth year in a row.

Waikanae's Ana Naden received the Lifeguard of the Year award for the fourth year in a row, along with a Regional Service Award. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

“Ana’s leadership, dedication and teamwork were exceptional this past season,” Waikanae club manager Clara Wilson said.

“She leads by example, uplifts her team and consistently goes above and beyond to keep our beach safe. We’re proud to have her as a member of our club.”

Clubmate Connor Mitchell received a string of awards – Contribution of the Year, Safety Contribution of the Year, Volunteer Coach of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

He was also honoured with Regional Service and Distinguished Service awards, and Naden also received a Regional Service Award.

Waikanae's Connor Mitchell received a string of awards in a range of categories, including Volunteer of the Year, and Regional Service and Distinguished Service awards. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

“Connor’s contribution to our club and the wider surf lifesaving community has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Wilson said.

“His leadership, technical expertise and unwavering commitment to safety have set a new benchmark.

“Whether mentoring others, leading in challenging conditions, or driving innovation in powercraft, Connor leads with humility and purpose,” she said.

“We are incredibly proud to see his efforts recognised across multiple awards. He truly embodies the spirit of volunteerism and excellence.”

Mitchell said he was ecstatic and humbled to be recognised.

“But I’m [just] one person in a big organisation who do lots of things.

“I am especially pleased to see the development in our IRBs [inflatable rescue boats] and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow that expertise.”

The Awards of Excellence brought together clubs Wainui, Tolaga Bay, Midway, Waikanae and Ngāti Porou.

Full list of winners:

Surf Lifeguard: Ana Naden (Waikanae).

Under-19 Surf Lifeguard: Zyanja Rudge (Wainui).

Wainui's Zyanja Rudge was named Under-19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Patrol Support: Susan Quilter (Wainui).

Contribution: Connor Mitchell (Waikanae).

Coach: Arna Majstrovic (Waikanae).

Surf Sportsperson: Briana Irving (Waikanae).

Surf Sports Official: Miah Phelps (Midway).

Surf Sports Team: U19 IRB team Hamish Swann, Taran Wilson, Michaela Clearwater (Waikanae).

Event Safety Contribution: Connor Mitchell (Waikanae).

Junior Surf Contribution: Kate Hill (Wainui).

Instructor: Ana Naden (Waikanae).

Examiner: Sonia Keepa (Wainui).

Volunteer: Connor Mitchell (Waikanae).

Paid Lifeguard: Clayden Hope (Waikanae).

Gisborne Tairāwhiti Frothers: Calvin Braybrook (Midway), Jocelyn Jong (Waikanae), Luke Hyland (Wainui), Nadine McKinnon (Ngāti Porou).

Patrol Captain: Rodney Richards (Waikanae).

Beach Education Instructor: John Minogue (Wainui).

Emerging Surf Official: Greg Akroyd (Midway).

Volunteer Coach: Connor Mitchell (Waikanae).

Emerging Coach: Sophie Petro (Midway).

Coaches Commitment Awards: Eric Clearwater (Waikanae), Riley Knight (Midway), Xavier Booker (Wainui).

Regional Service Award: Ana Naden (Waikanae), Connor Mitchell (Waikanae).

Distinguished Service Award: Connor Mitchell (Waikanae).

Gisborne Tairāwhiti Patrol Club of the Year: Wainui.

Gisborne Tairāwhiti Club of the Year: Wainui.