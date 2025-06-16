Wainui members celebrate after being named Club of the Year and Patrol Club of the Year at the 2024/2025 SLSNZ Gisborne Tairawhiti Awards of Excellence on Friday. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Wainui Surf Life Saving Club picked up the two major awards and Waikanae’s Connor Mitchell collected several individual prizes at the SLSNZ Gisborne/Tairāwhiti Awards of Excellence.
The 2024/25 award winners were announced on Friday night in a function at the Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae clubrooms.
“The annual Awards of Excellence recogniseand celebrate the skill and commitment of surf lifeguards who make a meaningful contribution towards saving lives, developing great New Zealanders and keeping beachgoers safer,” Surf Life Saving NZ eastern regional manager Avan Polo said.
“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and passion shown by all our volunteers.”
Riversun Wainui won the big one, Club of the Year, and was also named top patrol club.