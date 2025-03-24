Tolaga Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade's new medical first response van was blessed on Sunday afternoon.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tolaga Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade's new medical first response van was blessed on Sunday afternoon.

A new medical first response van now operating in the Ūawa community has been hailed “an absolute game-changer”.

The van was unveiled and blessed at a service on Sunday.

Tolaga Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Andrew Shelton said the van was a must.

“Whether it’s a car crash on State Highway 35, or someone injured deep on the farm, we now have a safe, clean space to stabilise patients until the ambulance arrives.”

More than 80% of callouts in the region are medical emergencies and the nearest ambulance is often over 40 minutes away.