Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tolaga Bay’s new medical response van hailed as ‘a game-changer’

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tolaga Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade's new medical first response van was blessed on Sunday afternoon.

Tolaga Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade's new medical first response van was blessed on Sunday afternoon.

A new medical first response van now operating in the Ūawa community has been hailed “an absolute game-changer”.

The van was unveiled and blessed at a service on Sunday.

Tolaga Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Andrew Shelton said the van was a must.

“Whether it’s a car crash on State Highway 35, or someone injured deep on the farm, we now have a safe, clean space to stabilise patients until the ambulance arrives.”

More than 80% of callouts in the region are medical emergencies and the nearest ambulance is often over 40 minutes away.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A brigade spokesman said the van was fitted with a stretcher, oxygen equipment, a defibrillator, advanced first aid gear and climate control, giving the brigade the tools to deliver critical care “when every second counts”.

“It’s an absolute game-changer.”

Tolaga Bay chief fire officer Andrew Shelton and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick cut the ribbon at the unveiling of a new medical first response van for the community.
Tolaga Bay chief fire officer Andrew Shelton and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick cut the ribbon at the unveiling of a new medical first response van for the community.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick and Shelton cut the ribbon at the blessing ceremony conducted by Reverend Jack Papuni.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kirkpatrick said the procurement of the vehicle was a wonderful example of how a community could determine its own solutions.

“The community had an awful lot taken from them in Cyclone Gabrielle and ironically part of the funding for the first response vehicle comes from the Cyclone Gabrielle Trust. In essence, they’ve gained a little back.

The inside of the Ūawa community's medical first response van.
The inside of the Ūawa community's medical first response van.

“Communities across New Zealand could learn a lot from the commitment and dedication of the Ūawa community, who don’t wait for things to happen.

“They get out there and make their own solutions work for them.”

NZ Lotteries Fund also supported the community campaign to acquire the first response van.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald