He was speaking to one of the largest crowds a Tolaga Bay dawn service had seen in years.
The community turned out in force to commemorate the centenary of the opening of the township’s iconic Memorial Gates, which honour 22 fallen soldiers of World War I and about another 48 who fell in World War II.
The service also featured the Battle flag of the 28th Battalion and the Tolaga Bay RSA Flag, recently recovered after going missing in 1968.
After the service, the flag was taken through the Tolaga Bay Soldiers Cemetery before being officially retired to safekeeping at Tolaga Bay Area School.
One of the organisers, Padre Bill Gray, told the Gisborne Herald the Tolaga Bay community had come together with a sense of duty, and to acknowledge the courage of men and women who gave their very all to serve the community.
They were aware of the significance of the flag and “are ready to bring it back home”.
A unique part of the service was when Dennis Marsh sang The Bridge as service, military and marae representatives presented wreaths.
Some members of the public joined in and sang the popular te reo song with Marsh.
Marsh and another music legend, Brendan Dugan, were due to perform at a music showcase at Te Rawheoro Marae later in the day.
Marsh said he was honoured to be asked to participate as he had relatives who had served in the forces.