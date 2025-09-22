“Whether it’s one climb or hundreds, every ascent is a personal milestone and part of a collective journey that creates something very special in our community,” she said.
The challenge is open to all, with the option to climb Titirangi or convert the height of any local maunga.
“We are excited to bring the 2025 event to life.
“This year, Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti are excited to launch a refreshed website designed to make it even easier for climbers to log their progress, track achievements, and share their journey.
“Whether you’re tackling the challenge solo, with whānau, friends, or workmates, getting involved has never been simpler.
“We’d like to give a special mihi to Ngāti Oneone, the mana whenua of Titirangi, for their ongoing support for this event.”
Hutchings also acknowledged Sean and Fiona Shivnan, Gisborne District Council, and Cancer Society Gisborne East Coast.
“So, lace up your shoes, rally your crew, and get ready to climb for a cause.
“Together, we can raise awareness, support those affected, and make every step count.”
Registrations open next Monday, September 29.
“Visit whitiora.org to sign up and start your journey.”