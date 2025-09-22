Registrations will be taken from Monday next week for the 2025 Mount Everest Challenge, supported again by Sean and Fiona Shivnan from Sean Shivnan Pharmacy, pictured on the hill last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Registrations will be taken from Monday next week for the 2025 Mount Everest Challenge, supported again by Sean and Fiona Shivnan from Sean Shivnan Pharmacy, pictured on the hill last year.

The iconic Titirangi Mount Everest Challenge is back and this year it’s bigger, brighter, and easier to join than ever before.

Starting Monday, October 6, all funds raised will be going directly to the Gisborne Cancer Society to support bowel cancer awareness and services.

The challenge invites participants to walk, cycle or run Titirangi maunga as many times as it takes to equal the height of Mt Everest, 8848 metres.

“It’s a test of endurance, determination, and community spirit, all while contributing to a cause that touches countless whānau,” Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti event and talent lead Debbie Hutchings said.

“Now in its 13th year, the challenge continues to inspire both new and returning participants.