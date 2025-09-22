Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Titirangi Mount Everest Challenge 2025 to raise funds for Gisborne Cancer Society

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Registrations will be taken from Monday next week for the 2025 Mount Everest Challenge, supported again by Sean and Fiona Shivnan from Sean Shivnan Pharmacy, pictured on the hill last year.

Registrations will be taken from Monday next week for the 2025 Mount Everest Challenge, supported again by Sean and Fiona Shivnan from Sean Shivnan Pharmacy, pictured on the hill last year.

The iconic Titirangi Mount Everest Challenge is back and this year it’s bigger, brighter, and easier to join than ever before.

Starting Monday, October 6, all funds raised will be going directly to the Gisborne Cancer Society to support bowel cancer awareness and services.

The challenge invites

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save