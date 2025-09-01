“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has played a part in getting this major project under way. We can’t wait to be driving this new route.”

The southern bridge of the Tiniroto bypass will come back over the Hangaroa River after bluff two.

Project manager Jamie Gallacher said the bypass was an important project to improve the resilience of the region and the alternative route to State Highway 2 to Wairoa.

“The bluffs have been a safety issue for some time and we’ve frequently had to close the road due to rockfall during weather events,” he said.

“To think less than 12 months ago we didn’t have confirmed funding or a confirmed solution for the bluffs, it’s great that we’re now looking at designs and planning for construction.

“Road users will benefit greatly from a more resilient Tiniroto road during bad weather.”

The Tiniroto area is one of the focal points for Gisborne District Council’s $245m infrastructure recovery programme. A major dropout repair is already under way at bluff three and the rebuild of St Leger Bridge on Ruakākā Rd starts this month.

“We’re grateful to the Government for funding this project and for their continued support,” Gallacher said.

“We’ve worked very closely since Cyclone Gabrielle and they have been great supporters of our plans.”

Tender issue designs will be ready by the end of September. The construction tender will then go to open market and a contractor will be selected in November.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

The new design video and more information can be found on the district council’s website at www.gdc.govt.nz/our-recovery/tiniroto-road