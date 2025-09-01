Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tiniroto bypass designs unveiled, $45m project starts December

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The new Tiniroto bypass will feature a northern bridge (pictured) crossing Hangaroa River before bluff one. The $45m bypass project, in response to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, features two new bridges and 2km of road passing through farmland.

The new Tiniroto bypass will feature a northern bridge (pictured) crossing Hangaroa River before bluff one. The $45m bypass project, in response to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, features two new bridges and 2km of road passing through farmland.

The first designs of the Tiniroto bypass are now available for the community to view.

Construction on the $45 million bypass, which begins in December, features two new bridges and 2km of new road through farmland around the Hangaroa Bluffs.

Tiniroto community spokeswoman Kirsty Playle said the community was pleased

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save