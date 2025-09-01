The new Tiniroto bypass will feature a northern bridge (pictured) crossing Hangaroa River before bluff one. The $45m bypass project, in response to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, features two new bridges and 2km of road passing through farmland.
The first designs of the Tiniroto bypass are now available for the community to view.
Construction on the $45 million bypass, which begins in December, features two new bridges and 2km of new road through farmland around the Hangaroa Bluffs.
Tiniroto community spokeswoman Kirsty Playle said the community was pleasedto see the project finally moving to its early stages.
“It’s been a long time coming but this is incredibly welcoming news for our community and the wider region,” she said.
“The new road will bring much-needed peace of mind and make a meaningful difference to everyone who travels this route.
“To think less than 12 months ago we didn’t have confirmed funding or a confirmed solution for the bluffs, it’s great that we’re now looking at designs and planning for construction.
“Road users will benefit greatly from a more resilient Tiniroto road during bad weather.”
The Tiniroto area is one of the focal points for Gisborne District Council’s $245m infrastructure recovery programme. A major dropout repair is already under way at bluff three and the rebuild of St Leger Bridge on Ruakākā Rd starts this month.
“We’re grateful to the Government for funding this project and for their continued support,” Gallacher said.
“We’ve worked very closely since Cyclone Gabrielle and they have been great supporters of our plans.”
Tender issue designs will be ready by the end of September. The construction tender will then go to open market and a contractor will be selected in November.
Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2027.
The new design video and more information can be found on the district council’s website at www.gdc.govt.nz/our-recovery/tiniroto-road