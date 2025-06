Artists and sisters (from left) Michelle Hinekura Kerr, Fiona Collis and Claudette Madeline Collis are showing their works at an exhibition titled Hau Kainga at Tairāwhiti Museum.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Artists and sisters (from left) Michelle Hinekura Kerr, Fiona Collis and Claudette Madeline Collis are showing their works at an exhibition titled Hau Kainga at Tairāwhiti Museum.

Three Tolaga Bay sisters are showing their works as a whānau for the first time in an exhibition titled Hau Kainga at Tairāwhiti Museum.

The exhibition by Claudette Madeline Collis, Fiona Collis and Michelle Hinekura Kerr, of Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, is running until August 24.

The sisters said it was the first time they had exhibited together as a family group.

The exhibition was an opportunity for the community to head to the museum, have a good time and experience manaakitanga and whanaungatanga.