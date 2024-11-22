Koia and others working at TSMF are volunteers and take time off from their usual mahi to support the kaupapa.
“We take the week off from our regular duties to ensure we honour ngā tumanako [hopes] and aspirations of those who have paved the way before us, and to uphold the legacy for those who will come after.”
Koia thanked all those who volunteered to help with the festival, including included Te Whare Tūranga and Rick Paenga, Gisborne Rowing Club and MC Jojo Tahuri.
A big celebration is planned for the 40th anniversary of the festival next year.
“We hope to keep this kaupapa going for another 40 more.”
Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.