The festival was an opportunity for tauira (students) to connect with their heritage, build confidence and develop performance skills in a supportive environment, Koia said.

“It fosters cultural pride and understanding, encouraging students to embrace te reo Māori and Māori tikanga while strengthening community ties.”

Ten-year-old Veisinia Grant, of Te Hapara School, was excited and proud to perform.

Thousands of whānau, friends and other students enjoyed watching the different performances at the Showgrounds Events Centre.

About 90 schools took part this year - some performances featuring the entire school.

Koia said Thursday was a big day with Kaiti School bringing their whole kura onstage and many of their whānau turning up to watch them.

Koia sent a big mihi to kapa haka tutors Tahua Pihema and Pura Kerekere-Tangira, who help teach about 30 different kura across Gisborne.

Te Hapara School students showing off their pūkana skills before hitting the stage.

“They are contributing to our vision, which is allowing our kids to be who they are and be proud to be Māori.”

Koia and others working at TSMF are volunteers and take time off from their usual mahi to support the kaupapa.

“We take the week off from our regular duties to ensure we honour ngā tumanako [hopes] and aspirations of those who have paved the way before us, and to uphold the legacy for those who will come after.”

Mangapapa students performing a haka.

Koia thanked all those who volunteered to help with the festival, including included Te Whare Tūranga and Rick Paenga, Gisborne Rowing Club and MC Jojo Tahuri.

A big celebration is planned for the 40th anniversary of the festival next year.

“We hope to keep this kaupapa going for another 40 more.”

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.