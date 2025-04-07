The English language adaptation opened in London in October 1985 and although initially damned by critics, it was a public success.

The show has been playing to sold-out audiences in London for 34 years and has been staged around the globe in 22 languages and produced in 44 countries.

Les Miserables, or Les Mis as it is colloquially known, is sung throughout with no spoken dialogue, and offers some of the most celebrated songs and characters of the modern musical stage.

A 2012 movie adaptation of the musical starred Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway.

Drummond has been involved in more than 125 productions, having directed over 75 of those in New Zealand, Germany, China and Macau.

He has directed four New Zealand premieres and a particular highlight was when he was asked to direct and design the world premiere of the opera Flowing Water by Janet Jennings and Witi Ihimaera.

Drummond is looking forward to returning to bring Les Miserables to life for Gisborne audiences.

Others joining him on the creative team include vocal director Elizabeth Raines and choreographer Nadine Proctor.

They are looking for a large cast of more than 30 adults.

“We are hopeful that a number of talented singers, especially males, who may not normally consider going in a musical will come out of the woodwork,” production manager Scott McSloy said.

In addition to the adults, MTG will be seeking to cast young boys and girls for alternate performances in the parts of Gavorche (boy, stage age 9-12), Young Cosette and Young Eponine (girls, stage age 7).

Anyone interested in being involved with Les Miserables, either on stage or as part of the production crew offstage, is invited to an information night this Friday at 7 o’clock at the MTG clubrooms, 101 Innes St.

The evening will start with a presentation, after which the production team will be available to answer questions.

For more information, go to MTG’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/musicaltheatregisborne