Aurora’s programme educated children about gifting pyjamas. From left are Jackson Lindstrom of Te Mahia School, Frankie Wallingford of Gisborne Central School, Cassandra Blumfield of Jammies 4 June Gizzy, Amore Kotzee of Makauri School, and Asha Hikawai of Frasertown School. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Future leaders from 36 schools in Tairāwhiti, the East Coast and Wairoa gathered at Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club this week to learn about gifting pyjamas to children in need.

Aurora Education Foundation executive director Sunny Bush said its programme was a “gifted education programme promoting high-potential children”, and these ākonga (students) heard from Cassandra Blumfield, the founder of Jammies 4 June Gizzy.

Blumfield said she ran the non-profit voluntarily and worked full-time.

“Some children don’t have jammies and go to sleep in a cold bed.”