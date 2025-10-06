Te Ara i Whiti is a signature Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival event curated and shaped by Tangaere Baldwin and a wider team, including lighting designer Angus Muir. Artists were selected through a proposal process for which they submitted an expression of interest when the festival’s theme for the year was announced.

A special installation made up of three light panels honoured Robyn Kahukiwa’s work.

“Robyn Kahukiwa is one of our most well-known and significant toi Māori artists. She comes from here, she has whakapapa to Te Tairāwhiti,” Tangaere Baldwin said.

“Currently those pieces are being exhibited in London and the festival is incredibly privileged to have the chance to honour her work and contributions to toi Māori as part of Te Ara i Whiti.

“Every year Te Ara i Whiti is an opportunity to further grow and support our artists to bring light, joy and positivity to the community through creative excellence, and we’re really lucky to be able to do that.”

This year’s event featured artists from across the motu - Anahera-Jade, Georgia Latu, Erena Koopu, Heidi Brickell, Hineani Roberts and Rachel Shearer, Te Kahureemoa Taumata, Renee McDonald, Kamoe Aniva Paki, Kaa Te Mihi Puketau and Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho.

Artists are commissioned for their works with the value varying from festival to festival.

“The festival thanks the community, volunteers, artists, attendees and all who have contributed to the kaupapa that makes the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival possible,” a festival spokesperson said.

“The festival would welcome any possible patrons or sponsors interested in supporting great events like Te Ara i Whiti and encourages them to email kiaora@ttaf.nz if they want to get in touch.”

Members of the public enjoy Te Ara i Whiti (light trail) as part of Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival 2025. Photo / Kim Parkinson

Peel Street Bridge was lit up during Te Ara i Whiti, which featured various installations created by Aotearoa artists. Photo / Kim Parkinson

Poi i te Ao, Poi i te Pō by Georgia Latu. Photo / Kim Parkinson

About 18,000 people enjoyed Te Tairāwhiti Art Festival's Te Ara i Whiti.

The late Robyn Kahukiwa was honoured at Te Ara i Whiti with three of her works displayed in light panels.

WAHARAVEXX by Anahere-Jade.

Te Puna Waiora by Kaa Te Mihi Puketapu.