Ko Porou Koa Ko Hamo Te Wahine Koa by Kamoe Aniva Paki at Te Ara i Whiti (light trail).
A record number of about 18,000 people visited Te Ara i Whiti, the light trail at this year’s Tairāwhiti Arts Festival.
Curator Melanie Tangaere Baldwin was happy to “see all members of our community enjoying the event, no matter their background”.
The free visual arts experience, which ran at Marinaand Kelvin parks, was made up of illuminated installations and sculptural works created by 11 Aotearoa artists.
The kaupapa for Te Ara i Whiti was Ō Mātou Tūmanako – our dreams.
“Right now, life is hard for a lot of people, so Ō Mātou Tūmanako was about bringing the light to remind people to dream, to remember to look up and to have hope and aspirations,” Tangaere Baldwin said.
Te Ara i Whiti is a signature Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival event curated and shaped by Tangaere Baldwin and a wider team, including lighting designer Angus Muir. Artists were selected through a proposal process for which they submitted an expression of interest when the festival’s theme for the year was announced.
A special installation made up of three light panels honoured Robyn Kahukiwa’s work.
“Robyn Kahukiwa is one of our most well-known and significant toi Māori artists. She comes from here, she has whakapapa to Te Tairāwhiti,” Tangaere Baldwin said.
“Currently those pieces are being exhibited in London and the festival is incredibly privileged to have the chance to honour her work and contributions to toi Māori as part of Te Ara i Whiti.
“Every year Te Ara i Whiti is an opportunity to further grow and support our artists to bring light, joy and positivity to the community through creative excellence, and we’re really lucky to be able to do that.”
This year’s event featured artists from across the motu - Anahera-Jade, Georgia Latu, Erena Koopu, Heidi Brickell, Hineani Roberts and Rachel Shearer, Te Kahureemoa Taumata, Renee McDonald, Kamoe Aniva Paki, Kaa Te Mihi Puketau and Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho.
Artists are commissioned for their works with the value varying from festival to festival.
“The festival thanks the community, volunteers, artists, attendees and all who have contributed to the kaupapa that makes the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival possible,” a festival spokesperson said.
“The festival would welcome any possible patrons or sponsors interested in supporting great events like Te Ara i Whiti and encourages them to email kiaora@ttaf.nz if they want to get in touch.”