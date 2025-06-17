10 Talents Charitable Trust president Rexene McPherson (right) hands over a $5000 cheque to Sunshine Service Inc chairwoman Barbara Clarke. Also pictured are driver Daniel O'Riley and Sunshine Service manager Liz Graham. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

10 Talents Craft Centre has presented $5000 to Sunshine Service, a charitable trust which has been transporting elderly and disabled in the district for over 40 years.

The centre, run by 10 Talents Charitable Trust, is an all-volunteer organisation whose committee chooses local organisations to donate to.

Having been going for 53 years, the centre sells locally made handcrafts such as wool products, wooden toys, clothes and pottery.

President Rexene McPherson said the trust had donated a total of $150,000 to various organisations over its time.

The latest is the Sunshine Service, a charity that has been driving the elderly and disabled to medical appointments and recreational and community events, as well as places such as banks and supermarkets, for many years.