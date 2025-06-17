Sunshine Service chairwoman Barbara Clarke said there were three vans on the road at any time on weekdays.
The oldest of these in action has clocked up 312,000 kilometres.
The 10 Talents donation has started the journey to raise $180,000 for a new van.
Sunshine Service has 37 volunteers and around 5000 people are transported each year.
Trips to Gisborne Hospital for medical appointments and treatment are free.
For other trips, there is a charge.
Sunshine Service is looking for more volunteers. A standard car licence is all that is needed to drive a van, or if people do not want to drive but want to help, there are assistant roles.
To volunteer, contact Sunshine Service manager Liz Graham on (06) 868 9418 or go to the Sunshine Service Inc Facebook page.