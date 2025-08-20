Advertisement
Teachers’ strike: Gisborne teachers join demand for better pay, support for reforms

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Teachers gathered in Gisborne at the roundabout of Gladstone Rd and Stanley Rd.

About 100 secondary teachers braved the rain and cold in Gisborne on Wednesday morning, scoring many toots in support from motorists.

The teachers joined others around New Zealand who were on strike all day in response to the Government’s 1% pay rise offer on a collective agreement.

PPTA

Save