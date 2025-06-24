Pimia Wehi and Dave Pikia, on behalf of Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, were pleased to have reached this milestone.

“Our community has been through a lot,” they said.

“Our focus has always been on keeping whānau safe and ensuring Te Karaka has a stronger, more resilient future. We’ve partnered with council to ensure the options being considered reflect the values, experiences and needs of our community.

“We’re proud to be part of this journey and encourage everyone to be involved in shaping what comes next.”

The two proposed options both involve “retreating” the stopbank to move it closer to the township.

This would reduce the protected area and provide more space for the river during flood events.

Under both options, stopbank heights would increase by about 2.5 m upstream and 2m downstream, but the area covered by the stopbank varies between the options.

The options were selected from several possibilities and developed through detailed flood modelling, engineering analysis and co-design with Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki and engagement with the community steering group since August 2024.

Ruifrok said any solution that altered where floodwater was diverted created impacts for other areas.

The options provide a solution for improved flood protection for most of the township. However, some properties previously protected may experience deeper flooding or be excluded from the defended area.

“We know this is a significant proposal and some members of the community may be more affected than others,” Ruifrok said.

“Council is committed to working directly with affected landowners and occupiers, with support options including compensation, voluntary property purchase, or other tailored solutions.

Council and Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki are keen to discuss the options with landowners and the wider community and hear their feedback, concerns and views on the option that is best for the township.

A community hui is being held on Sunday, June 29, from 1pm to 3pm at the Māhaki Tiaki Tangata site, 69 Kanakanaia Rd, Te Karaka.

More details about the two proposed options and the option for members of the public to provide formal feedback are available on the GDC website.

This flood protection scheme does not cover protection for productive farmland or low-density residential areas outside Te Karaka, which are addressed through separate measures, such as the Future of Severely Affected Land framework.