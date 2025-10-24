Advertisement
Te Ikaroa a Rauru: Gisborne’s waka bridge officially open

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The bridge links Titirangi/Kaiti Hill with the Cook Landing site across Kaiti Beach Rd, and has been named after the ancestral waka Te Ikaroa a Rauru. Photo / GDC Facebook

Gisborne’s waka bridge was officially dubbed Te Ikaroa a Rauru with its opening this week.

The footbridge over Kaiti Beach Rd links Titirangi-Kaiti Hill with the Cook landing site now known as Te Whare Wananga o Puhi Kai Iti.

Karakia was delivered by Tumanako Kururangi and the mihi whakatau by

