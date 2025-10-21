“It’s a reminder that real prevention starts here, with people coming together, sharing what they know, and getting things done for the wellbeing of our region.”

Hosted by Hikitia! Tāne Ora in collaboration with Changemakers Aotearoa, Taiki e! Impact House and Tauawhi Men’s Centre, the conference blended deep reflection with community action, exploring identity, leadership, and the collective responsibility to create safe, thriving environments for all.

The conference featured contributions from four changemakers:

Matt Brown MNZM (co-founder of the anti-violence movement She Is Not Your Rehab) has converted his own raw experience of trauma, barbershop men’s groups, and frontline work into a force for good, promoting self-responsibility in men’s healing journeys and breaking cycles of intergenerational harm.

Jase Williams (Ngāti Tamaterā), a nationally recognised educator and trauma-informed leader who has woven relational neuroscience with Te Ao Māori to transform schools, whānau and communities.

Richie Hardcore is a former Muay Thai champion turned educator, speaker and activist working in violence-prevention, masculinities and wellness.

Jeremy Eparaima offers a rare and powerful lens: a former perpetrator of violence who turned his life around, he now speaks publicly about change, accountability and new patterns of manhood.

Hikitia! Tāne Ora prevention manager Willis Tamatea reflected on the energy across the conference and on growing a wave of local leadership grounded in connection and care.

“This wasn’t just a conference, it was a movement in motion, tāne standing up with purpose, ready to lead differently for their whānau and communities,” said Tamatea.

Facilitated by national leaders and local practitioners, the wānanga encouraged participants to reconnect with self, others, and the systems that shape community and tāne wellbeing.

Conversations centred around vulnerability, leadership that heals, and building everyday spaces where aroha replaces harm.

Cain Kerehoma, representative of Tāiki e! Impact House and co-lead of Hikitia! Tāne Ora, said the gathering represented what true prevention looks like in practice.

“This is what systems change feels like on the ground, real people, coming together, designing their own solutions. It’s collective impact in action,” said Kerehoma.

On the second day, the rōpū moved from reflection to activation, forming working groups to develop 100-day plans aimed at strengthening connection and community safety across Tairāwhiti.

Tim Marshall, lead of Tauawhi Men’s Centre, said the event reaffirmed the power of relationships as the foundation for transformation.

“Violence prevention isn’t about one organisation or one initiative. It’s about people and partnerships. When tāne connect and lead with aroha, whānau thrive,” said Marshall.

In attendance were newly elected Gisborne District councillors Jeremy Muir and Alexandra Boros.

“The four national changemakers are amazing, inspirational men who provoked lots of self-reflection for attendees on the first day,” Muir said in a statement.

“There was a lot of energy throughout the conference and it was clear we have many people here in Tairāwhiti who are prepared to help lead the changes we need for our whānau to flourish.

Boros said in a statement: “I loved that such a diverse group came together to form its own community to work together, collaborate and network to make things happen”.