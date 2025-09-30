Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti wellbeing report shows strong community ties despite challenges

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Trust Tairāwhiti chief executive Doug Jones. Photo / Paul Rickard

Trust Tairāwhiti chief executive Doug Jones. Photo / Paul Rickard

This region’s strongest “wellbeing” capital is in its communities, relationships and cultural identity, according to a ‘State of Wellbeing’ report released by Trust Tairāwhiti.

The 2025 report indicates those three areas have strengthened over time or stayed firm, despite the challenges post-Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Survey (TWS) data from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save