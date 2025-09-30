Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Trust Tairāwhiti chief executive Doug Jones. Photo / Paul Rickard

This region’s strongest “wellbeing” capital is in its communities, relationships and cultural identity, according to a ‘State of Wellbeing’ report released by Trust Tairāwhiti.

The 2025 report indicates those three areas have strengthened over time or stayed firm, despite the challenges post-Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Survey (TWS) data from 2022 to 2024 provided the first clear picture of how local wellbeing compares over time.

Trust chief executive Doug Jones said the environment, economy and access to knowledge were the most concerning areas for residents in Tairāwhiti regarding their wellbeing.

“These areas either fall behind the national average or remain relatively low.