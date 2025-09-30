“Trust Tairāwhiti conducted a multiple disadvantage analysis, examining how each area of wellbeing influences overall life satisfaction and whānau wellbeing.
“While community and relationships had the biggest overall impact, improvements in economic outcomes were important for whānau wellbeing, which is especially important in a region with one of the youngest populations in the country.”
Some insights from the report highlight local residents reporting higher life satisfaction and sense of control in their lives when compared to the national average.
“Whānau wellbeing and self-rated health remain steady.
“Despite low incomes, more people in Tairāwhiti say they have enough to get by, likely reflecting higher levels of mahinga kai, home production and whānau or community support,” Jones said.
NCEA Level 2 achievement in Tairāwhiti was below the national average, highlighting education gaps, the report found.
“Only one in four residents believes the environment will improve in the future.
“Te reo Māori knowledge is strong in Tairāwhiti, with over half of residents able to kōrero more than a few words, which is well above the national average,” he said.
“People’s sense of belonging remains high in Tairāwhiti, when compared to the national average.
“Social connections are strengthening, with residents reporting less loneliness and stronger networks than nationally.”
The fourth annual Tairāwhiti Wellbeing Survey opens on October 17.
“Tairāwhiti people can take the survey online at tairawhitidata.nz, or in person at this year’s Poverty Bay A&P Show in the Trust’s marquee.”