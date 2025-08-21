Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Tairāwhiti Stands With Palestine protest calls for Government sanctions on Israel

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Organisers say more than 200 people turned out to take part in a Gaza protest at Heipipi Park, Gisborne, on Saturday.

Organisers say more than 200 people turned out to take part in a Gaza protest at Heipipi Park, Gisborne, on Saturday.

About 200 people turned out for a protest at Heipipi Endeavour Park in Gisborne during a national day of action for Palestine on Saturday.

“The focus of the rally and hīkoi through Tūranga was to demand immediate action from the Government to uphold international humanitarian law,” a press release

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save