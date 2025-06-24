“If teachers become sick, then schools struggle to find relievers to cover classes as demand exceeds supply across the region.”

Gisborne-based pharmacist Sean Shivnan said he had customers seeking cold symptom relief, but it appeared to be at a level similar to previous winters.

There had been strong demand from regular customers for the flu vaccine since it became available in early April, but demand was starting to slow down.

From late June, people started to think they would not catch the flu, Shivnan said.

Health NZ’s National Influenza Vaccine Data (to the week ending June 15) shows 8976 Tairāwhiti residents (Māori 3041, Pacific 418, Asian 484 and 5033 other) had received an influenza vaccination.

Across the nation, almost 200,000 people had received a vaccination during the first two weeks of April.

Barrington said hospitals had plans and measures in place to manage winter pressures.

That included the management of staff cover to address sick leave and other short-notice leave, which was monitored on a shift-by-shift basis.

She said immunisation against influenza and other illnesses, such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Covid-19, was the best protection against getting seriously ill.

From April 1 to May 31, national influenza vaccine administration volumes reached the one million milestone, with 1,012,931 doses being delivered – a similar volume to previous years.

“Tairāwhiti continues to be one of the national leaders for employees receiving their flu vaccine,” Barrington said.

“As of May 28, 60% of staff at Gisborne Hospital have had their flu vaccination.”

Barrington said Health NZ encouraged people to take precautions to prevent getting infected with influenza or other respiratory illnesses. This includes:

Keeping up to date with vaccinations, such as influenza, Covid-19 and pertussis vaccines if eligible.

Being prepared – check prescriptions and health plans.

Acting early in the event of illness.

Utilising health services, including GPs or community pharmacists, Healthline (0800 611 116) or PlunketLine (0800 933 922)

In an emergency, go to the hospital Emergency Department or call 111.

The Institute of Environmental Science and Research’s weekly interim report (for the week ending June 15), recording the responses of 30,880 New Zealanders, showed that fever and cough were reported by 1% of participants.

The flu-tracking map for Gisborne (for the week ending June 8), reporting on 98 participants, showed one person (1%) reported a fever or cough.

Across New Zealand (week ending June 15), fever, coughs and absence from normal duties were reported by 0.8% of participants.

Fever and coughs were reported from 5.2% of participants aged less than 5 years, 2% of participants aged 5-17 years, 1.3% of participants aged 18-64 years and 0.5% of participants aged 65 years or older.