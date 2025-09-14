A visitor to Gisborne captures a river scene for Heritage Tairāwhiti’s photo competition, Tairāwhiti Rivers, which runs to November 14. Photo / John Pennington

Look out for photographers of all ages roaming the sides of Tairāwhiti rivers over the next few months as they endeavour to capture a prize-winning entry in Heritage Tairāwhiti’s photo competition.

As part of the organisation’s plan to tell stories of people and place around the district, the Tairāwhiti Rivers Photo Competition provides an opportunity to record images of today for tomorrow while highlighting the role rivers play in people’s lives.

In a statement, Heritage Tairāwhiti deputy chair Sheridan Gundry said the competition recognised the importance of photography in telling the evolving stories of Gisborne’s development and the photographers who made it happen.

“Since late last year, we have been exhibiting a selection of Taruheru River photographs in our Centre for Heritage mainly from early photographer, brewer and first mayor William Crawford.

“More recently we have been conducting free tours of the lower Taruheru. These have been well-attended and will continue throughout the year on the last Saturday of the month.