Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald
Updated

Tairāwhiti rivers the focus of Gisborne photo competition

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A visitor to Gisborne captures a river scene for Heritage Tairāwhiti’s photo competition, Tairāwhiti Rivers, which runs to November 14. Photo / John Pennington

A visitor to Gisborne captures a river scene for Heritage Tairāwhiti’s photo competition, Tairāwhiti Rivers, which runs to November 14. Photo / John Pennington

Look out for photographers of all ages roaming the sides of Tairāwhiti rivers over the next few months as they endeavour to capture a prize-winning entry in Heritage Tairāwhiti’s photo competition.

As part of the organisation’s plan to tell stories of people and place around the district, the Tairāwhiti Rivers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save