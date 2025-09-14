“The Crawford photographs are an absolute treasure trove, as is the photography collection at Tairāwhiti Museum,” Gundry said. “Subsequent collections created by various photographers employed by The Gisborne Herald have added to this enormous resource.
“Our competition focuses on the rivers of Tairāwhiti, including the Waipaoa, Taruheru, Waimatā, Tūranganui, Ūawa and the Waiapu. Photos could depict a river’s current state, its use for industry or recreation, its bird or human life, its natural environment or heritage.
“We have two categories: Open, for photographers 18 years and over; and School-age.”
There were “attractive prizes” too: “First prizes being $500 for the Open and $300 for the School-age – thanks to sponsorship from Eastland Port, Rochdale Advisory Group and Personality Framers.”
The competition will culminate in an exhibition of prize-winners at Heritage Tairāwhiti’s Centre for Heritage in early December. Entries close on Friday, November 14.
Entry forms are available at the library, through schools, Gisborne Camera Club and by emailing info@hpt.org.nz