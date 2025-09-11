Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti news in brief: Increased police presence for gang gathering, Coastguard rescue

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Police will bring in extra staff to Tairāwhiti this weekend in response to a planned gathering involving leaders of a gang. Photo / File

Police will bring in extra staff to Tairāwhiti this weekend in response to a planned gathering involving leaders of a gang. Photo / File

Extra police brought in for gang gathering

Police will bring in extra staff to Tairāwhiti this weekend in response to a planned gathering involving leaders of a gang.

Inspector Danny Kirk, Tairāwhiti Area Commander, said police had been proactively engaging with the organisers of the event to ensure public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save