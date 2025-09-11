If anyone witnessed illegal or dangerous activity, he urged them to call 111 if it was happening now or make a report via 105 if it was after the fact.

Close call for Gisborne boat, with timely volunteer response

Volunteers successfully towed in a vessel taking on water off the coast of Gisborne this week, averting a potential tragedy.

Coastguard Gisborne responded to a report from the public of a vessel taking on water at Sponge Bay, with seven people on board, just before 2.30pm on Tuesday, according to Coastguard NZ.

“An all-stations broadcast was relayed via Tolaga Maritime Radio on Channel 16, requesting assistance from any vessels in the area while Coastguard volunteers departed to respond,” a spokesman said.

“A commercial vessel quickly arrived on scene, providing support and beginning a tow towards the Eastland Port swing basin. Five volunteers aboard Gisborne Lion Foundation Rescue then took over the tow and brought all seven people safely back to shore.”

Coastguard NZ gave special thanks to the crew who responded swiftly to the emergency call and helped bring the cold divers safely home.

“While there were several lifejackets on board, there were not enough for everyone,” the spokesman said.

“As we head into warmer spring weather, this incident is a timely reminder for all boaties to keep themselves and their mates safe on the water. Take the time now to check that you have lifejackets for everyone on board, and at least two forms of communication - such as a mobile phone in a waterproof case, VHF radio, EPIRB or PLB, and flares.”

Trade Me property report indicates housing price resurgence in Gisborne

Trade Me’s Property Pulse Report for August shows that Gisborne, among other areas, had a significant increase in property prices.

A statement from Trade Me said that in August, the average asking price in New Zealand was $820,800, up 0.5% year-on-year.

“Both Gisborne and Southland saw consecutive year-on-year asking price increases from June through August. The latest data shows Gisborne recorded a 10% increase in August, following a close to 6% increase in July. The average asking price in Tairāwhiti currently sits at $679,600,” the statement said.

“It’s a similar story further down the motu with Southland also showing strong performance over the winter season recording year-on-year growth of 6.7% in August, following a 4.4% increase in July. With an average asking price of $537,150, Southland remains one of the country’s more affordable regions.”

According to Trade Me, the national average asking price for property had shown positive movement for the first time since June 2024.