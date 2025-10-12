“That saved them from more serious injury.”

The men were transported by St John Ambulance to Gisborne Hospital with “moderate” injuries.

The second incident was reported about 11.10am.

It involved a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 2 north in the Waerenga-a-Hika area, just past King Rd.

“A people mover-type vehicle left the road and hit a power pole, bringing down lines across the road,” the senior firefighter said.

“A motorcyclist coming the other way ran into the downed power lines and crashed also, ending up in a roadside ditch.”

He was taken from the crash scene by ambulance to hospital with “serious” injuries.

The driver of the people mover was also transported to hospital, also with “serious” injuries.

Winning Second Division Lotto ticket sold in Gisborne

A Gisborne ticket holder was among 18 Lotto players to share the second Division prize in Saturday night’s draw.

They each receive $18,723 from the win.

The Gisborne ticket was purchased from Woolworths Gisborne.

“Anyone who bought their ticket from Woolworths Gisborne should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store,” a Lotto statement said.

“Or on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.”