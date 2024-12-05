“These changes are not being made to raise revenue. We continuously review our fares and make adjustments as required, especially amid ongoing increases to our cost base,” a spokeswoman earlier told NZ Herald.

“Domestic flying continues to be impacted by softer demand, particularly across corporate and Government customers, and at the same time, operating costs continue to rise.”

The cuts don’t relate to engine issues it faces with its domestic A320/21 jets.

The airline would continue to monitor domestic demand and review the schedule from July onwards closer to the time.

SH35 road works update

Early work begins next Monday, December 9, at the site of a major underslip on State Highway 35 at Kopuaroa, north of Tokomaru Bay.

Next week’s work will involve moving the guard rail from the edge line to the centre-line, and setting up the site, ahead of repair work on the underslip beginning in January 2025, an NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesman said.

“This section of state highway has been down to one lane with traffic lights since Cyclone Gabrielle and will remain as one lane for the remainder of the project,” the spokesman said.

Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) alliance crews, on behalf of NZTA, expect to finish the repair work in May 2025 and return this section of SH35 back to two lanes.

“The slip repair will involve inserting soil nails into the rockface, constructing a shotcrete wall and reinstating the road shoulder,” he said.

“This site at Kopuaroa is one of a number on SH35 between Ruatōria and Te Puia Springs underway before Christmas.”

The others include Kahuitara (Jeru) Culvert, Makarika Valley #3, Kopuaroa Stream Bridge and Kopuaroa underslip.

“While Kahuitara Culvert and Makarika Valley #3 are expected to finish before Christmas, both Kopuaroa sites will continue into the New Year as well as a third Kopuaroa site planned to get underway in mid-January.”

The spokesman said the sites will either be under stop/go traffic management or have traffic lights.

“It’s important to respect temporary speed restrictions and follow the instructions from crews onsite, to keep road users, communities and roading crews safe.”

Crash on SH2 in Whareratas

Three people were transported to Gisborne Hospital after a car came off State Highway 2 and plunged 15 metres down a bank on Wednesday

The crash happened at about 4pm near the Wharerata Road Lookout at the top of the Whareratas.

“They suffered moderate injuries,” a St John spokesman said.

“Two of them were taken to hospital by road ambulance, the other patient was flown in the Trust Tairāwhiti rescue helicopter.”





Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust awarded $10,000

Tairāwhiti is on track to becoming a better place for older people after receiving a grant from the Age friendly Fund.

Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust was awarded $10,000 from the 2024 Office for Seniors Age friendly Fund.

The grant will help the Trust carry out a needs assessment to inform its age-friendly strategy and identify the priorities of older people in the region.

The Office for Seniors Age friendly Fund awards grants for projects that promote the inclusion of older people helping cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Trustee Judy Livingston said Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust was delighted to be a recipient of a grant.

“The Trust believes the identification of how seniors wish to live in an age-friendly community now and into the future will benefit ministry, local government and third sector agencies to better target resources,” Livingston said.

“By taking a community-led approach to ageing the Trust aims to foster social connection between people of all ages.”

The trust was one of 12 successful organisations in the 2024 Age friendly Fund grants round.

Office for Seniors Age friendly programme lead Karen Piercy said it was heartening to see Tairawhiti working towards an age friendly strategy.

“Older people are the pillar of much of our society.

“We’re pleased to help Tairāwhiti plan a great community for kaumātua.”

For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly Fund go to the Office for Seniors website.