Timber mill fire contained
Firefighters were called to the Millari timber mill in MacDonald Rd on Tuesday morning after a small fire broke out at the plant.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent three appliances and crews to the mill at about 8.30am.
“The small fire had started in a wood dryer at the mill,” a senior firefighter said.
“It was contained by staff initially, using a steam drencher. Two crews in breathing apparatus used a high-pressure hose reel to dampen down and cool down the dryer.
“Then we climbed inside to check on any hotspots.”
Fire crews were on the scene for a couple of hours.
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car
A male motorcyclist was taken to Gisborne Hospital by St John Ambulance on Tuesday night after a collision with a car on Wainui Rd.
The incident happened near the YMCA childcare centre at about 7.15pm.
“The bike rider suffered moderate injuries,” a senior firefighter said.
“One side of Wainui Rd was closed off to traffic for about half an hour while the crash scene was cleared.“