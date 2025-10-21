A man was arrested by police after reports of a break-in at a Wainui address.

Tairāwhiti news digest: Arrest in Wainui, mill fire contained, moderate injury after crash

A man was arrested by police in Wainui on Tuesday after a report of a break-in at a Wainui address.

A police spokesman said police received reports of an incident on Wairere Rd in Wainui about 3.35pm.

The police dog squad tracked the alleged offender and made an arrest about 4.55pm.

A police spokeswoman said the 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary.

He appeared in the Gisborne District Court today.