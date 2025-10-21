Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti news digest: Arrest in Wainui, mill fire contained, moderate injury after crash

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A man was arrested by police after reports of a break-in at a Wainui address.

A man was arrested by police after reports of a break-in at a Wainui address.

A man was arrested by police in Wainui on Tuesday after a report of a break-in at a Wainui address.

A police spokesman said police received reports of an incident on Wairere Rd in Wainui about 3.35pm.

The police dog squad tracked the alleged offender and made an arrest about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save