Tairāwhiti multicultural council, music, museum and more supported by nearly $200,000 in grants

“This role is crucial in helping migrant families to navigate essential services, access resources, and build meaningful connections within Tairāwhiti.”
The Haven Senior Citizen Association will receive $25,230 to help replace its current van.
“The van transports pakeke [mature people] from Tokomaru Bay to essential services, medical appointments, social events, and community gatherings in Gisborne and along the coast,” Trust Tairāwhiti wrote.
“The van has served the community for over 20 years, but has experienced significant rusting and general deterioration, making it no longer fit for purpose.”
Other recipients in May
- Gisborne International Music Competition: $23,500 for its annual programme, which focuses on rangatahi education and empowerment in music.
- East Coast Museum of Technology: $15,000 for heat pump installation to help preserve artefacts while improving comfort for visitors and volunteers.
- Manaaki Tāngata | Victim Support: $15,000 to support the recruitment and specialist training of local kaimahi, providing free, 24/7 support for people affected by crime and traumatic events
- Te Aitanga a Hauiti Centre of Excellence Trust: $15,000 for a series of community events in Ūawa, including ANZAC Day commemorations, a Matariki festival and other gatherings, activities and events that enrich and foster community and cultural pride.
- Te Ha Ora – the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation: $15,000 for 15 school vape education workshops and a Train-the-Trainer programme equipping local educators to deliver vaping education to rangatahi.
- Braemar Dancing Club: $5,000 to support the delivery of the Braemar annual competition, an inclusive dancing event that encourages dancers of all abilities to perform and grow.
- Nona Te Ao: $5,000 for three wānanga across Tairāwhiti, engaging 237 rangatahi across 10 rural schools. These wānanga empower rangatahi Māori to overcome barriers associated with rural living by providing exposure to educational and career pathways.
- Te Kura Poutama Charitable Trust: $5,000 to support Ngāti Porou Rugby League (NPRL), which seeks to build on its 2024 successes.
- Gisborne District Council (on behalf of the Tairāwhiti Pasifika Leadership Group): $1,222 for venue hire to host a fono (gathering) for the Tairāwhiti Pasifika Leadership Group (TPLG), established after Cyclone Gabrielle to unite the diverse Pacific Island communities in Tairāwhiti.