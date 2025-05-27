Tairāwhiti multicultural council, music, museum and more supported by nearly $200,000 in grants

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council will receive $50,000 from Trust Tairawhiti to support its hub space. Pictured: A Diwali celebration hosted by the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council. Photo / Raph Heria

27 May, 2025 02:07 AM 3 mins to read

Nearly $200,000 in Trust Tairāwhiti grants approved this month will go to a range of causes from music to museums, with the largest chunk supporting the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council.

Eleven community organisations and groups across the region will receive grants totalling $174,952 from this latest funding round.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council will receive $50,000 to support its hub space and the community connector role, according to a statement from Trust Tairāwhiti.

“The hub is a central venue for cultural exchange and community engagement, used several times a week by multiple groups at no cost.

“The funding will cover rent and expenses, ensuring the hub remains a free resource while supporting a community connector position for 20 hours per week.”