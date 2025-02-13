Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

13 Feb, 2025 01:26 AM

Back row (from left): Samantha Holdsworth, Keeley Cairns, Luke Stoltenberg, Sam Porter, Brayden Maxwell, Nic Proffit, Tevita ‘Akau’ola, Harry Naske, Tupuhi Gardner. Middle row: Leigh Potter, Anna Heikell, Rachael McLanachan, Alani Mcleod, Holly Williams, Holly Flyger, Maryam Tayebi. Front row: Braden Fowell, Hayley Templer, Ella Arthur, Imogen Amor-Bendall.

A “world of possibilities” have been revealed for 16 interns who completed a 10-week hands-on summer programme at Gisborne’s Mātai Medical Research Institute.

The programme paired tertiary students with leading scientists, exposing them to real-world research in health and technology.

Mātai chief executive and research director Dr Samantha Holdsworth said the internships were an important part of the Mātai kaupapa.

Interns explored topics ranging from advanced MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) techniques to non-invasive methods for detecting glaucoma.

University of Canterbury engineering student Luke Stoltenberg assessed how signal interference affects MRI imaging, while fellow student Alani McLeod worked on identifying biomarkers in the brain’s visual pathways.