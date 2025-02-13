Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Matai internships offer unique learning with global experts

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Back row (from left): Samantha Holdsworth, Keeley Cairns, Luke Stoltenberg, Sam Porter, Brayden Maxwell, Nic Proffit, Tevita ‘Akau’ola, Harry Naske, Tupuhi Gardner. Middle row: Leigh Potter, Anna Heikell, Rachael McLanachan, Alani Mcleod, Holly Williams, Holly Flyger, Maryam Tayebi. Front row: Braden Fowell, Hayley Templer, Ella Arthur, Imogen Amor-Bendall.

Back row (from left): Samantha Holdsworth, Keeley Cairns, Luke Stoltenberg, Sam Porter, Brayden Maxwell, Nic Proffit, Tevita ‘Akau’ola, Harry Naske, Tupuhi Gardner. Middle row: Leigh Potter, Anna Heikell, Rachael McLanachan, Alani Mcleod, Holly Williams, Holly Flyger, Maryam Tayebi. Front row: Braden Fowell, Hayley Templer, Ella Arthur, Imogen Amor-Bendall.

A “world of possibilities” have been revealed for 16 interns who completed a 10-week hands-on summer programme at Gisborne’s Mātai Medical Research Institute.

The programme paired tertiary students with leading scientists, exposing them to real-world research in health and technology.

Mātai chief executive and research director Dr Samantha Holdsworth said the internships were an important part of the Mātai kaupapa.

Interns explored topics ranging from advanced MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) techniques to non-invasive methods for detecting glaucoma.

University of Canterbury engineering student Luke Stoltenberg assessed how signal interference affects MRI imaging, while fellow student Alani McLeod worked on identifying biomarkers in the brain’s visual pathways.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McLeod said the experience had broadened her career aspirations.

“Mātai has provided so much exposure about the workforce and unveiled a world of possibilities,” she said. “It has increased my interest in pursuing a minor in biomedical engineering next year.”

Former intern and 2024-25 intern co-ordinator Braden Fowell described the internships as a one-of-a kind experience.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You could be having a conversation with a world-renowned scientist who has come from halfway across the world to visit us, then on the same day be singing waiata at Te Whatu Ora hospital with our local pakeke,” Fowell said.

“It’s such a refreshing way to learn and be involved within the community. You also develop a myriad of research, leadership, mātauranga Māori and life skills.”

The interns worked under 23 supervisors and guest speakers, including Dr Josh McGeown, who led sessions on research design and ethics, and Canadian MRI expert Professor Terry Peters.

Leadership training with Stu Potter and AI insights from Simeon Alford were among the programme’s highlights.

Many interns said they planned to return to Tairāwhiti in the future, using their skills to contribute to the local community.

The internship programme was supported by ANZ, the Hugh Green Foundation, Trust Tairāwhiti and other research and industry partners.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald