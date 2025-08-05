More than 80 farmers, landowners and others attended the successful Landowners & Farmers Yarn.

“Real, relevant and grounded conversations” came out of the Landowners & Farmers Yarn event, the head of the Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust says.

More than 80 farmers, landowners and community leaders attended the “Yarn” held at the Ngātapa sports club clubrooms.

The day focused on land-use optimisation and the growing need to collectively shape a secure, climate-resilient future for the region, its economy and the environment.

“There’s a hunger out there for clarity around policy, markets, climate and what that means for small- and large-scale landowners alike,” Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust chief executive Hilton Collier said.

“This wānanga [meeting] was about bringing all of that into one space where people could ask questions and see where they fit in the bigger picture.”