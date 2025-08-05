More than 80 farmers, landowners and others attended the successful Landowners & Farmers Yarn.
“Real, relevant and grounded conversations” came out of the Landowners & Farmers Yarn event, the head of the Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust says.
More than 80 farmers, landowners and community leaders attended the “Yarn” held at the Ngātapa sports club clubrooms.
The day focused on land-use optimisation and the growingneed to collectively shape a secure, climate-resilient future for the region, its economy and the environment.
“There’s a hunger out there for clarity around policy, markets, climate and what that means for small- and large-scale landowners alike,” Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust chief executive Hilton Collier said.
“This wānanga [meeting] was about bringing all of that into one space where people could ask questions and see where they fit in the bigger picture.”
Guest speakers included AgFirst NZ chair Erica Van Reneen, who gave insights into the evolving role of landowners and the importance of aligning whenua (land) management with regulatory shifts and community expectations.
“Her presentation really shifted how I see managing our farm,” one attendee said. “She challenged us to lead with our values and to think long-term with our whānau at the centre.
“It gave me confidence that we can navigate change while staying true to what matters most.”
A strong message that emerged was that landowners were not alone, Collier said. Tools, networks and whānau-led approaches were available “to support confident, values-driven action”.
“Rather than prescribing one-size-fits-all solutions, the day encouraged individual and collective reflection, with a clear call to begin planning not just for today, but for the generations to come.”
A good balance between technical expertise and practical relevance was among the event feedback from local landowners.
“This is the most useful day I’ve spent in years,” one farmer said. “It’s helped me connect the dots between what I’m being told to do and what I actually want to do for our land.”
The collective impact of Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) was a central force in the success of the day, Collier said.
“B+LNZ’s commitment to collective impact was felt throughout the day – from their deep sector knowledge to their hands-on support for landowners navigating change.
“In Tairāwhiti, where the challenges are complex and the opportunities are uniquely regional, B+LNZ’s presence goes beyond resourcing. It’s about connection, credibility and unwavering support for whānau, whenua and hauora [health].”
The day was made possible through the support of B+LNZ, the Ministry for Primary Industries, Gisborne District Council, LandVision and the “dedicated” Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust team.
“This wānanga wasn’t just about land use, it was about people,” Pania King, B+LNZ’s mātanga whenua Māori (Māori agribusiness adviser), said.
“When we bring together experts, farmers, landowners and communities with shared purpose, we create momentum that’s bigger than any one organisation.”