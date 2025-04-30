Waikanae topped the voluntary and paid patrol hours tally on 2080, Midway totalled 1905, Wainui 1751, Tolaga Bay 292, and Ngati Porou at Onepoto was at 76 hours.

The region’s voluntary and paid lifeguards patrolled for about 6000 hours over summer.

Nationally, lifeguards carried out 577 rescues involving 266 people over summer.

“A concerted focus on preventative action this summer saw Surf Life Saving New Zealand [SLSNZ] and surf lifeguards complete 47,487 preventative actions involving nearly one million people – nearly double the number of people impacted last season,” SLSNZ general manager of lifesaving Andy Kent said.

A preventive action is when a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into, or contributing to, a real emergency.

This includes preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole, checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty or shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

“The reduction in people needing to be rescued is testament to the ongoing work and education surf lifeguards undertake on beaches up and down the country,” Kent said.

“The last thing anyone wants is beachgoers and surf lifeguards getting into a life-threatening situation.

“It’s incredibly positive to see those rescue numbers start to trend down.”

The busiest day for surf lifeguards on New Zealand beaches was January 29 with 90 incidents.

February was the busiest month as warmer weather encouraged more people into the water.

Kent said New Zealand owed the more than 4000 volunteer surf lifeguards a huge debt of gratitude.

“We can enjoy downtime on the beach because others are giving up their time to keep us safer.”