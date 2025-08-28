Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tairāwhiti gets $15m Regional Infrastructure Fund boost for horticultural projects

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Background: Poverty Bay Flats. Inset: Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has announced a $24.62 million boost for horticulture projects this week, with about $15m going to Tairāwhiti. Photos / NZME

Background: Poverty Bay Flats. Inset: Regional Development Minister Shane Jones has announced a $24.62 million boost for horticulture projects this week, with about $15m going to Tairāwhiti. Photos / NZME

Projects in Tairāwhiti will get a $15m slice of a $24.62m Regional Infrastructure Fund boost for horticulture.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones made the announcement, expected to develop water storage, flood resilience and whenua Māori projects, as he visited Wairoa and Gisborne this week.

The $1.2 billion invests in projects mainly through a mix of loans and equity. It is intended for capital projects for new and existing infrastructure that can lift productivity to grow regional economies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save