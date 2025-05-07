Tairāwhiti ranked 17th out of the 20 health districts in the country.

Only four regions—Canterbury, Southern, West Coast, and Capital & Coast — have reached the 84% “milestone” figure set for the 2024–2025 period.

Health experts also warn that many adults born between 1969 and 2004 may not be fully protected with the full two-dose measles vaccination, now the recommended dosage.

A Tairāwhiti senior doctor, who asked not to be named, told the Gisborne Herald that health services in the region were already under pressure.

“So how would we manage the additional demand from a large measles outbreak?” he said.

“Prevention is key. Contact tracing will only be important initially to stop the spread. Vaccination will be more important to limit the extent of an outbreak.”

The doctor said a desktop exercise with education and health partners on March 28 had been conducted to prepare for the spread of measles and increase local capacity for contact tracing and vaccination.

A Tairāwhiti nurse, who also asked not to be identified, told the Gisborne Herald that children could potentially die because of low immunisation rates.

It was a nationwide issue and small children were the most at risk of serious diseases, she said.

“The importance of vaccination needs to be stressed.”

Acting clinical director, protection, National Public Health Service, Dr Matt Reid, in a statement, said there was much concern about a potential measles outbreak in NZ, given the rapid rise of measles cases overseas and low immunisation rates here.

“There are several regions we are particularly concerned about due to especially low immunisation rates.

“This includes Tairāwhiti, Lakes and Northland districts, which have lower immunisation coverage... less than 70%.

“The aim is for all districts to reach 85% by the end of the financial year, which still has two quarters remaining.

Reid said there were no measles cases in the country, “but in preparation for the possibility of a case being identified in NZ, we’ve reminded people of the importance of immunisation, particularly if they are travelling overseas.

“If you’re not immune to measles, or you’re not sure if you’ve had two doses of the vaccine, talk to your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.

“It is safe to have extra doses of the MMR vaccine even if you are already protected.”

The MMR vaccine is free for everyone under 18 years old, regardless of visa status.

“For those aged over 18, the vaccine is free if you’re eligible for free healthcare in NZ.

“The vaccine is safe and very effective.”

After two doses, 99% of people are protected from measles.

The Public Health Communication Centre’s Briefing recommended three immediate actions to prevent an epidemic.

Catch-up MMR immunisation for those aged 15 months to 9 years without documented receipt of two doses of MMR vaccine. Priority should be given to existing immunisation requirements for primary schools and pre-schools to reach a 95% plus coverage target. It is these institutions that particularly drive the spread in the community. Improved communication to travellers about measles risk. For residents even more than visitors, as those returning home are more likely to import the virus. Rethink the country’s response to new measles cases arising in the community to have a stronger immunisation component.

The United States is enduring the largest measles outbreak in 25 years, with 935 confirmed measles cases as of May 1.

Three outbreaks in Canada, Mexico and the US account for about 2300 measles cases across the World Health Organisation‘s six-country Americas region.

As of May 1, 59 measles cases had been reported across Australia, compared to 57 cases for all of 2024.

Every state and territory, except Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory, has recorded at least one case.

Most infections have occurred in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.