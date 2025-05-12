“As part of this initiative, people will have the opportunity to dedicate a star in memory of someone special with a donation to Hospice.

“For those who are unable to attend the workshops but would still like to dedicate a star in memory of a loved one, you can do so via our website.”

Tea and coffee will be provided.

“You’ll also have the chance to dedicate a woven star in memory of someone special with a donation,” Grout said.

“If you can’t make it in person, you can still dedicate a star online via our website. “

All dedicated stars will be displayed in the Hospice Shop window.

The tribute will continue into Matariki, the Māori New Year, when the stars will form part of Hospice’s annual Remembrance Service in June.

“The service is open to everyone in the community,” Grout said.

“Pōhutukawa, one of the nine stars in the Matariki cluster that represents those who have passed, reminds us of the importance of honouring loved ones — their impact, their stories, and the love they leave behind," she said.