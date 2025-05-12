The Tairāwhiti community is invited to commemorate Hospice Awareness Week (May 12 to 16) by “weaving a star, weaving a memory”.
Hospice Tairāwhiti will host, through to Friday, free Weaving Stars workshops as a special tribute of remembrance, reflection, and connection.
The weaving stars workshops are 11am to 1pm.
“We encourage everyone — whānau, friends, neighbours — to join us in this meaningful act of remembrance,” Hospice Tairāwhiti chief executive Barbara Grout said.
“Our staff and volunteers will be there to guide participants through the weaving process.