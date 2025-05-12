Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti community invited to weave stars for Hospice Awareness Week

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Hospice Tairāwhiti volunteer (from left) Meng Foon, office administrator & Māori liaison/kaitakawaenga Māori) Lizzy Ngatai-Hawtin, Helen Cudd and Savanna Wharehinga "weave a star" as part of Hospice Awareness Week to honour and fondly remember those who have passed.

Hospice Tairāwhiti volunteer (from left) Meng Foon, office administrator & Māori liaison/kaitakawaenga Māori) Lizzy Ngatai-Hawtin, Helen Cudd and Savanna Wharehinga "weave a star" as part of Hospice Awareness Week to honour and fondly remember those who have passed.

The Tairāwhiti community is invited to commemorate Hospice Awareness Week (May 12 to 16) by “weaving a star, weaving a memory”.

Hospice Tairāwhiti will host, through to Friday, free Weaving Stars workshops as a special tribute of remembrance, reflection, and connection.

The weaving stars workshops are 11am to 1pm.

“We encourage everyone — whānau, friends, neighbours — to join us in this meaningful act of remembrance,” Hospice Tairāwhiti chief executive Barbara Grout said.

“Our staff and volunteers will be there to guide participants through the weaving process.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As part of this initiative, people will have the opportunity to dedicate a star in memory of someone special with a donation to Hospice.

“For those who are unable to attend the workshops but would still like to dedicate a star in memory of a loved one, you can do so via our website.”

Tea and coffee will be provided.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You’ll also have the chance to dedicate a woven star in memory of someone special with a donation,” Grout said.

“If you can’t make it in person, you can still dedicate a star online via our website. “

All dedicated stars will be displayed in the Hospice Shop window.

The tribute will continue into Matariki, the Māori New Year, when the stars will form part of Hospice’s annual Remembrance Service in June.

“The service is open to everyone in the community,” Grout said.

“Pōhutukawa, one of the nine stars in the Matariki cluster that represents those who have passed, reminds us of the importance of honouring loved ones — their impact, their stories, and the love they leave behind," she said.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald