“It’s about turning talk into action and creating change that lasts.
“It highlights the need to focus on rangatahi [youth], where prevention can make the greatest long-term impact.”
Healthy Families East Cape practice lead George Kingi described it as a “vital opportunity to shift the conditions that drive harm in Te Tairāwhiti”, noting that more than half of the region’s population were Māori and nearly a third were under 24.
“National data shows that smoking rates among Māori youth are almost three times higher than their non-Māori peers, and we know local rates are likely even greater.”
Vaping use among rangatahi was also rising sharply, increasing the risk of long-term nicotine dependence and future health impacts, he said.
Pihema said alcohol, tobacco and vaping continued to have an impact across the community.
“Te Hā Kura brings together organisations who are committed to doing something different. By working together, we have a better chance of creating real change and strengthening community wellbeing,” she said.
The collective brings together Ngāti Porou Oranga, Gisborne East Coast Cancer Society, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti, Hāpai Te Hauora, Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, the Heart Foundation, Healthy Families East Cape, Tāne Ora Tairāwhiti and Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti.
A statement from Healthy Families East Cape said each organisation contributed specific expertise, reach and trusted relationships, ensuring a collaborative approach that met the unique needs of whānau and communities across the region.
“This is not something any one organisation can achieve alone,” Kingi said.
“By aligning our efforts, sharing knowledge and resources, and championing community-led solutions, we can address the underlying systems that allow nicotine harm to persist.
“Together we are working to create the environments and policies that protect our tamariki and rangatahi and uphold the mana of our people.”