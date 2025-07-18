Those involved in Healthy Families East Cape include (from left), Emmanuel Ofili, Douglas Lush, George Kingi, Wiremu Reihana, Ally Tamihere, Te Rau Keelan, Hineani Campbell-Collier, Tomairangi Higgins, Kerrin Nalder, Elise Miller and Raipoia Brightwell. Photo / Supplied

Healthy Families East Cape, through its Te Hā Kura programme, has launched what it calls a “position statement” to tackle nicotine, vaping and alcohol harm reduction in Te Tairāwhiti.

Te Hā Kura is a collective of organisations and agencies throughout the region dedicated to community wellbeing.

A statement released by the collective outlines priorities that include creating smokefree and vapefree spaces, embedding whānau-centred and culturally grounded prevention initiatives, and strengthening policies and systems to support sustained change.

Sharon Pihema of Te Hā Ora Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ said the kaupapa had the potential to make a real difference.

“By sharing knowledge, resources and relationships, we can support stronger prevention, meaningful action, and a more connected response across the rohe.