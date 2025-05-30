“We’ll be taking from it the things that are suitable for us.”
Napara said the trip was “blowing my mind in a good way”.
“I like the systems here [in Tairāwhiti] – they are so impressive. Everything is there right at your fingertips. We want to build a system where all the data is collected and saved.”
Visitors saw the centre’s state-of-the-art desalination units, the solar-powered stations, a 50-litre water heater and the Common Operating Picture Project, which captures real-time data for responders and was recognised with an award at the Local Government NZ conference last year.
Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office (Temo) general manager Ben Green said the visit was a ‘win-win’.
“We gain just as much when hosting international groups, given our dispersed communities, as well as the region being subject to being cut off,” he said.
“We often take for granted what resources and capabilities we have developed and embedded here in Tairāwhiti, however, and in context of the South Pacific, we actively collaborate with one another on the back of these events.”
The Cook Islands are made up of 15 islands, 13 of which are inhabited.
The Pacific nation’s biggest threat is cyclones, but climate change now means it regularly faces coastal inundation.