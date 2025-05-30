The Cook Islands delegation with council staff (from left) Nema Pacific disaster risk management programme manager Mary Bollen, Cook Islands emergency management planning and advisory co-ordinator Ella Napara, Cook Islands emergency management technical co-ordinator Stephano Tou, Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Temo general manager Ben Green, Nema principal adviser logistics Heidi Gallop, Noema Te Hau, representing the integration of private sector partners into emergency management, and Temo readiness and operations manager Marcus Tibble. Photo / Gisborne District Council

A delegation from the Cook Islands emergency management team picked up some useful tips from Tairāwhiti Civil Defence during a visit to the region in what was described as a “win-win”.

The Island’s technical co-ordinator, Stephano Tou, and planning and advisory co-ordinator, Ella Napara, had a brief visit to Tairāwhiti as part of their Nema (National Emergency Management Agency) supported trip to New Zealand.

They also visited Wellington and Palmerston North.

“I am already thinking about how we can replicate some of the systems Tairāwhiti has in place, using the tools we have available to us,” Tou said.

“We came here to see the ECC (Emergency Co-ordination Centre) design concept and the tools being used.”