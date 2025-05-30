Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence systems impress Cook Island visitors

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Cook Islands delegation with council staff (from left) Nema Pacific disaster risk management programme manager Mary Bollen, Cook Islands emergency management planning and advisory co-ordinator Ella Napara, Cook Islands emergency management technical co-ordinator Stephano Tou, Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Temo general manager Ben Green, Nema principal adviser logistics Heidi Gallop, Noema Te Hau, representing the integration of private sector partners into emergency management, and Temo readiness and operations manager Marcus Tibble. Photo / Gisborne District Council

The Cook Islands delegation with council staff (from left) Nema Pacific disaster risk management programme manager Mary Bollen, Cook Islands emergency management planning and advisory co-ordinator Ella Napara, Cook Islands emergency management technical co-ordinator Stephano Tou, Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Temo general manager Ben Green, Nema principal adviser logistics Heidi Gallop, Noema Te Hau, representing the integration of private sector partners into emergency management, and Temo readiness and operations manager Marcus Tibble. Photo / Gisborne District Council

A delegation from the Cook Islands emergency management team picked up some useful tips from Tairāwhiti Civil Defence during a visit to the region in what was described as a “win-win”.

The Island’s technical co-ordinator, Stephano Tou, and planning and advisory co-ordinator, Ella Napara, had a brief visit to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald