“We have seen the toll these decisions take with slips scarring the land, awa [river] choking with debris and the heavy weight carried by our whānau, especially in the face of a more challenging climate,” Chaffey said.

She called on the Government, council, Trust Tairāwhiti and the Transition Advisory Group (TAG) to invest in long-term, locally led transitions that regenerate lands and restore ecosystems.

“We are highly supportive of the TAG process but concerned at the lack of broader community input to date and the risk of vested interests limiting the scope and outcomes sought.”

The assembly revisited the Ministerial Inquiry for Land Use (MILU) recommendations, and while some have been progressed through action on the ground, many remain unaddressed.

Project lead Harley Dibble said the calls to action built on the strong community voice behind the MILU report.

“This Government – and future ones – must step up, remove barriers to local solutions and resource large-scale community change," Dibble said.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann acknowledged the dedication of the assembly members and the project team in delivering on a comprehensive set of recommendations.

“In the two years since the devastating weather events council has engaged mana whenua partners, industry stakeholders and landowners through multiple streams working towards achieving sustainable land use. We’re committed to progressing pathways and decisions that reflect everyone’s voice.”

She said the council would now consider a response to each of the Calls to Action.

Tairāwhiti Environment Centre general manager Sam Rowland saw the Calls to Action as securing the region’s future, prosperity and the health of generations to come.

“The people have collectively developed a vision and actions for the future of our region,” she said.

For Te Weu chairwoman Renee Raroa, it was a chance for Tairāwhiti to shine.

“Tairāwhiti has the potential to lead Aotearoa in what a truly just and regenerative land-use future can look like, but we need to shift power, unlock resources and trust the wisdom of place,” Raroa said.