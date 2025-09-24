Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, river tour and brass in the park this weekend in Tairāwhiti Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
9 mins to read

Te Ara i Whiti light show starts on Friday at 5pm at Marina Park on the Taruheru River in Gisborne, with new installations and sculptural works, part of the Tairāwhiti Arts Festival.

Te Ara i Whiti light show starts on Friday at 5pm at Marina Park on the Taruheru River in Gisborne, with new installations and sculptural works, part of the Tairāwhiti Arts Festival.

FRIDAY

Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival: Te Ara I Whiti (opening night). An interactive visual arts experience. Made up of newly commissioned illuminated installations and sculptural works that celebrate contemporary design and connections to people and place. 5pm-10pm. Kalvin/Marina Park, 1 Vogel St, Whataupoko.

Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival: Te Katoa with The latest album from Tama Waipara – composer, performer and artist. Experience the magic of a NZ Music award winner with feature artists Tyna Keelan, Kirsten Te Rito and Raiha Moetara. 7pm–10pm, War Memorial Theatre Gisborne, 159 Bright St.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save