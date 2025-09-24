SATURDAY

St Andrew’s Car Boot Sale: Bargains and treasures are found at the regular event. St Andrew’s Community Centre, 176 Cobden St.

Taruheru River Tour: Led by historian Sheridan Gundry. 11am–12.30pm. Meet at the Centre for Heritage, 173 Palmerston Rd.

MŌWAI – The Weight Of Water: A Tairāwhiti Art Exhibition. Turning research into living experience through installations, sound, objects, moving image and words. On until October 3.

Tairāwhiti Arts Festival presents Annie & Papa Will Crummer: A legend of Aotearoa music is back with her father and treasured Pacific legend. 7pm–9pm. War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St.

SUNDAY

Brass in the Park: Gisborne Civic Brass Band will give a performance from midday at the Botanical Gardens to welcome in daylight saving. Noon. 391 Aberdeen Rd. Koha appreciated.

Tairāwhiti Arts Festival presents Annie & Papa Will Crummer: A legend of Aotearoa music is back with her father and treasured Pacific legend. 2pm–4pm. War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St.

SATURDAY, October 4

2000s night: 98 Cents to Worlds fundraiser. Songs from the Y2k era. Dress up in your favourite 2000s-inspired outfit. Hip-hop duo 98 Cents are raising money to help get them to the Hip-Hop Unite World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic. Dome Cinema and Bar. 8pm–late. $15 per person.

FRIDAY, October 17

Live Nations presents Tom Sainsbury – Lessons Not Learnt. 7.30pm. War Memorial Theatre.159 Bright St.

The 150th Annual Poverty Bay A&P Show: Packed with all the attractions and entertainment it is famous for, including equestrian, shearing, dog trials, wood chopping and more. Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18.

SATURDAY, October 25

The Longline Classic: The final edition of the one-day music festival with Smashproof, Flamingo Pier, Jed Skuse, McCrafty and more. 2pm. Soundshell, Awapuni Stadium.

SUNDAY, October 26

Gisborne Wine & Food Festival: TW Wines & Matawhero Winery will have live music, food and wine with free shuttles from the city and between the wineries. Tickets on sale at Gisbornewineandfoodfestival.co.nz

Regular events

MONDAYS

The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Phone Tony (06) 8633468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne: Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Contact Kev or Isabel (06) 8670074 or 0211812414.

Gisborne Choral Society: New choir members welcome at the GCS’s regular practice. St Andrew’s Church from 7pm.

Gisborne Orchestra rehearsals: Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm-9pm. New players welcome. Contact Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, senior groups – social morning club, 9am-11am, $5. Contact Leslie 0274156872.

Gisborne Badminton Club: 7pm-9pm. Contact Kevin (06) 8671416.

City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band: Learn to play the pipes or drums. Learners and experienced players welcome. Learners start at 6.30pm, seniors 7.30pm-8.30pm. The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. For further information, phone/text 0274874480. Every Monday except public holidays.

TUESDAYS

Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Contact Dale (06) 8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Popular sing-along baby session for under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Badminton: Gisborne Pinoy Smashers, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 6pm-8pm. Contact Alfred 0273072318.

Patutahi Badminton Club: Patutahi Community Hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Contact Ron 0274460146.

WEDNESDAYS

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm-4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7-8), 4.45pm-5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9-13), 6pm-7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Contact Geoff 0276568222.

Badminton: Adult coaching – basic coaching and games, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $10. Contact Hamish 0274456234.

Fifties Forward low-impact aerobics: YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class is free, otherwise $2.

Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Contact Trish (06) 8672789 or (06) 8685513.

Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

THURSDAYS

Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: A fun sing-along and story time for 2 to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5. Contact Pat 0210497148.

Badminton: Thursday morning casual group, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 9am-11am. $5. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com

FRIDAYS

Friday Stairs Workout: Meet at the lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

Rangatahi Film-making Programme: Free programme for rangatahi interested in learning film-making and production skills. Every Friday from August 1 to December 12. 9am-5pm, Rāngai, 235 Gladstone Rd. Phone 0212222571 or email www.rangai.nz

SATURDAYS

Gisborne Farmers’ Market: A variety of fresh and prepared goods from local farmers and growers as we welcome spring. Corner Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, beach end of Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Pilates with Tilly: Tone, sculpt and flow. Saturdays and Sundays 8am-9am. The Space, Yoga Coast Plus, 46 Makorori Beach Rd. Ph 0273311032 to book.

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com

Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm. For more information, (06) 8625741 or (06) 8625856.

Tahu After Dark: Every Saturday from 9pm, Tahu shifts gears from dinner to DJ. 40 Centennial Marine Drive. 9pm-11.20pm.

SUNDAYS

Sunday Funday at Reset: Pop-up classes at a reduced rate with a different teacher each week. 9am-10am. Reset Yoga Studio, Room 2, Level 2, Poverty Bay Club. 38 Childers Rd.

Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch, 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Sunset Yoga: Beginner-friendly yoga flow overlooking Makorori Beach, finishing with tea at sunset. Small class sizes. 4.30pm-6pm. Contact Zoey 02102967107.

The Mexican at Smash Palace: Enjoy some tasty dishes and wash it down with a cold beer or a margarita. 5pm-8pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Lions Express Train Rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Bottomless Brunch at Sidura Wine Bar: Enjoy two-hour brunch bookings at the CBD’s coolest wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, 16 Peel St, 10am-2pm.

EACH WEEK

Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Contact Margaret (06) 8630144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am–2pm. Details phone/text 0224650396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am–3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

FORTNIGHTLY

Lego Club for ages 5-17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. Go to www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Contact Flo (06) 8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

MONTHLY

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, 2pm-3pm.

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm-6pm. Marty 0210557685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday): Waverley St hall, 9.30am-11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig. $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Chris 0274602430.

Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06) 8684473 or Dianne (06) 8674294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton and Ormond roads, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Diane 0274441073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, Moira 0274576923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0210634515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Katrine (06) 8672427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Contact Malcolm (06) 8672591 or 0272402590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06) 8673715 or (06) 8677122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters (1st and 3rd Tuesday): Become a confident speaker and leader. Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Helen 0221945671.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.