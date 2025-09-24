Will Crummer was a popular entertainer in Auckland and the Cook Islands in the 1960s.

He recorded two albums and a couple of EPs for Viking Records, all of which were well received. In 2011, he recorded “Shoebox Lovesongs” at Roundhead studios in Auckland.

Annie said audiences could expect a mix of well-known favourites and Pasifika music at the weekend backed by talented musicians and vocalists well-versed in the ukulele and pātē (a Pacific Island log drum).

“Every song has been crafted for this specific performance,” she says.

“When I’m doing a service for the people, I focus on the service and don’t get nervous.”

Annie and Papa Will Crummer will be supported by Selina Patia (ukulele, pātē, vocals), Sayleen Ulberg (keys, vocals), Gail Tipene (vocals) and Dixon Nacey (guitar).

“Dad was born and raised in Rarotonga - he’s the youngest of 11 siblings and the last one alive,” Annie says.

“He is like the Pied Piper of music and will be singing his magical songs - this is like gospel and so special. How often do you hear an 85-year-old singing on stage?

“He is confident and he’s going to bring it.”

A regular visitor to Tairāwhiti, Annie comes down from Auckland each May for NZ Music Month to mentor Gisborne Girls’ High School students.

“I love it and get so much inspiration from the students.”

She and festival director Tama Waipara are old friends, and she’s always wanted to take part in the Tairāwhiti Arts Festival.

“I’m so glad we’ve finally made it happen this year,” she says.

These days, Annie is the fulltime caregiver for her parents, Tahitian-born mum Tangi and Rarotongan-born dad Will, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m a daughter first,” she says.

She has been caring for her parents since Covid and lives with them in their West Auckland home.

“I’m 100% here for my parents, but still do music when I can. I feel like I’ve been groomed for the role of caregiver. But I still take off occasionally to do gigs.

“Being a caregiver has been one of my most fulfilling roles yet. I always wondered when I would get a chance to spend time with my folks and when Covid struck - wham - that was it.”

Annie has had a long and varied career and says singing a duet with Sting remains a highlight.

“I was opening for him in Australia in 1996 and he watched my set and then asked me if I would sing with him.

“I remember me and my manager trying to stay calm and I expected he’d just want me to do some backing vocals, but he asked if I would sing a duet with him. It was a song called “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot”.”

She was later asked to sing the duet with Sting on his New Zealand tour.

That was a busy time in her career, singing with Jimmy Barnes in Australia, then flying back to New Zealand to open the show for Michael Jackson.

More recently, she did a concert with “When The Cats Away” - Dianne Swann, Kim Willoughby and Debbie Harwood, to honour their friend and former band member Margaret Urlich who died in 2022 from cancer.

“We played at Auckland Town Hall and it was so special to have Margie’s kids there from Australia. We played lots of footage from her time with Peking Man and her kids got to see a side of their mum they hadn’t seen before.”

The Tairāwhiti Arts Festival starts on Friday with the opening of Te Ara i Whiti - the light trail and a concert by Tama Waipara.

He will perform songs from his new album Te Katoa at the War Memorial Theatre where he will be joined by Tyna Keelan, Kirsten Te Rito and Raiha Moetara.