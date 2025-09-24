Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Arts Festival: Annie and Papa Will Crummer share stage this weekend

Kim Parkinson
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Papa Will & Annie Crummer will share the stage for two shows only at the War Memorial Theatre for the Tairāwhiti Arts Festival this weekend.

Gisborne audiences are set to witness musical history this weekend when Aotearoa music superstar Annie Crummer takes the stage with her 85-year-old dad, Rarotongan crooner Will Crummer.

The headline act in this year’s Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, Annie and Papa Will have shows on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at

