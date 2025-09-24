Papa Will & Annie Crummer will share the stage for two shows only at the War Memorial Theatre for the Tairāwhiti Arts Festival this weekend.
Gisborne audiences are set to witness musical history this weekend when Aotearoa music superstar Annie Crummer takes the stage with her 85-year-old dad, Rarotongan crooner Will Crummer.
The headline act in this year’s Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, Annie and Papa Will have shows on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon atthe Gisborne War Memorial Theatre.
Annie was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music in 2017 and in 2021 she was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame at the Aotearoa Music Awards.
She’s also a member of When The Cat’s Away known for their cover of “Melting Pot” hitting No.1 on the NZ music charts and before that she was known for her distinctive vocals in the Netherworld Dancing Toys’ hit “For Today”.
Will Crummer was a popular entertainer in Auckland and the Cook Islands in the 1960s.
He recorded two albums and a couple of EPs for Viking Records, all of which were well received. In 2011, he recorded “Shoebox Lovesongs” at Roundhead studios in Auckland.
Annie said audiences could expect a mix of well-known favourites and Pasifika music at the weekend backed by talented musicians and vocalists well-versed in the ukulele and pātē (a Pacific Island log drum).
“Every song has been crafted for this specific performance,” she says.
“I remember me and my manager trying to stay calm and I expected he’d just want me to do some backing vocals, but he asked if I would sing a duet with him. It was a song called “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot”.”
She was later asked to sing the duet with Sting on his New Zealand tour.
That was a busy time in her career, singing with Jimmy Barnes in Australia, then flying back to New Zealand to open the show for Michael Jackson.
More recently, she did a concert with “When The Cats Away” - Dianne Swann, Kim Willoughby and Debbie Harwood, to honour their friend and former band member Margaret Urlich who died in 2022 from cancer.
“We played at Auckland Town Hall and it was so special to have Margie’s kids there from Australia. We played lots of footage from her time with Peking Man and her kids got to see a side of their mum they hadn’t seen before.”
The Tairāwhiti Arts Festival starts on Friday with the opening of Te Ara i Whiti - the light trail and a concert by Tama Waipara.