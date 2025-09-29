Nona Aston of Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust says senior citizens have a large role to play with families and the wider community.

Tairāwhiti advocate calls for gratitude and respect on International Day of Older Persons

Nona Aston of Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust says senior citizens have a large role to play with families and the wider community.

A day to break down stereotypes.

That is how Nona Aston of Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust describes the opportunity offered by the International Day of Older Persons

Wednesday, October 1, the International Day of Older Persons, recognises the contributions of older individuals and promotes awareness about ensuring people can grow old with dignity and purpose.

Aston said the pace of modern life, ever-changing technology, and the impact of the Covid pandemic, meant that older persons were overlooked.

“Yet we continue to play our role with families and the community.”