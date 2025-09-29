Older people could be a vital part of the community.
“I want to bring alive again, the generosity, the wisdom, the love and the strength of older people.”
Aston said the International Day of Older Persons challenged society to show gratitude to seniors.
Possible ways included writing notes, making phone calls, meeting over a cup of tea, and “generational meetings” where schools could invite seniors “to share their stories”.
“A society that values its seniors is a society with strong roots.
“We must remember their wisdom, love and work to build the community.”
Aston said seniors were more than a demographic -they were parents, grandparents, mentors and neighbours.
“They’re storytellers who hold memories of times past and they carry lessons that the younger generation can never learn from books alone.
“We have to recognise the privilege of age because it doesn’t come to everybody.
“When we recognise that, we too must give what we can to others.
“In that giving, it gives us life and value.
“For me, this day, every year, is a reminder of our future, but also a reminder to make better for our younger ones - the kind of world they want to live in, and the kind of world we want to live behind us.
“We want to enrich the future.”