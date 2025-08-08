Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Surge in use of Beef + Lamb NZ’s nProve genetic tool

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Beef + Lamb NZ nProve beef genetics programme is proving popular around parts of the country, with many farmers dialling into it.

The Beef + Lamb NZ nProve beef genetics programme is proving popular around parts of the country, with many farmers dialling into it.

Beef + Lamb NZ has experienced strong farmer interest in its newly launched nProve Beef genetics tool.

Early feedback and usage has confirmed its value in helping farmers make better breeding decisions and drive genetic improvement in New Zealand’s beef herd, B+L NZ said in a release.

From March

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save