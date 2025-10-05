Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club IRB expert Connor Mitchell won the Contribution of the Year category at the Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence held in Auckland.

Waikanae inflatable rescue board (IRB) maestro Connor Mitchell received the Contribution of the Year award at the Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence at the weekend.

The dedication and achievement of the country’s surf lifeguards were celebrated at the awards in Auckland.

“Volunteer surf lifeguards, officials, instructors, coaches and athletes from across New Zealand were recognised for their outstanding contributions to keeping communities safe on the beach,” SLSNZ said in a release.

“The awards highlight the commitment of thousands of members who dedicate their time and skill to saving lives and supporting their clubs.”

SLSNZ chief executive Steve Fisher said every finalist had made a significant difference for their club, community and surf lifesaving as a whole.