Waikanae inflatable rescue board (IRB) maestro Connor Mitchell received the Contribution of the Year award at the Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence at the weekend.
The dedication and achievement of the country’s surf lifeguards were celebrated at the awards in Auckland.
“Volunteer surf lifeguards, officials, instructors, coaches andathletes from across New Zealand were recognised for their outstanding contributions to keeping communities safe on the beach,” SLSNZ said in a release.
“The awards highlight the commitment of thousands of members who dedicate their time and skill to saving lives and supporting their clubs.”
SLSNZ chief executive Steve Fisher said every finalist had made a significant difference for their club, community and surf lifesaving as a whole.
“We are so proud of this hard-working, committed pair who contribute so willingly as senior lifeguards, coaches, committee members, athletes, patrol captains, mentors, instructors, examiners,” the Waikanae club said on social media.
“Thank you both for giving your time and sharing with all your passion for the movement.”
Riversun Wainui’s Sue Quilter was a finalist in the Patrol Support category of the awards.
Former Gisborne and Wainui lifeguard Matthew Davoren, now with Bay of Plenty club Pāpāmoa, also received a service award.
Fifty-year badges, representing that length of time involved in the movement, were awarded to Karen Griffiths and Peter Thorpe, both from Gisborne’s Dawson Building Midway club, and to former Wainui club member Warwick Bell.