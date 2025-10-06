Farmers will relax at next week's A&P Show after good numbers of lambs were born across the region.

Lambing has been completed on most farms across Tairāwhiti and farmers have enjoyed a successful season, AgFirst consultant Peter Andrew says.

This has mainly been driven by good survival rates among the new arrivals and “a low level of mongrel storms” over late winter.

“The feed levels and the ewe condition are a little hit and miss. That’s as the spring northwesterly winds take us out of what was a wet and sometimes puggy old winter throughout much of the district,” Andrew said.

Farmers have been busy docking.

“Norwesters and docking scrims don’t go together that well, but the strong stock prices are making it all worthwhile,” Andrew said, adding that next week’s Poverty Bay A&P Show would be a great chance for farmers “to get off the ranch for a day”.