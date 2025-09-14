Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

‘Stunning’ support leads to big result at Gisborne rescue helicopter fundraiser

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Critical care flight paramedic Colin Green greets guests at Friday’s Bayleys Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust Charity Auction gala.

Critical care flight paramedic Colin Green greets guests at Friday’s Bayleys Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust Charity Auction gala.

When it arrives late next year, the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team’s new Airbus H145 aircraft will be largely funded by the Crown, but some equipment and training costs will fall to Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust.

“This makes our annual task of fundraising even more important than ever,” chair

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save