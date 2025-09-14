This year, more than 350 guests were at the Events Centre at Showgrounds Park to enjoy dinner and dancing and to contribute through silent auctions, live bidding, buying raffle tickets and, in some cases, straight donations.

By the time father-son auctioneer combo Neville and Cody Clark had brought down the hammer for the final time, EHRT had secured a combined $120,000 in what is its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Spirited bidding led by Cody (left) and Neville Clark helped achieve a stunning fundraising result.

That was only possible due to the input of sponsors and donors, something Simon Bousfield – of naming sponsor Bayleys Gisborne – said he was proud and pleased to continue.

“But we could not have done it without you all,” MC and EHRT trust member Murray Ferris told the audience. “Your contribution tonight has been stunning.”

Neither would it have been possible without the thousands of volunteer hours put in by EHRT members past and present, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said.

“The efforts of these people have made EHRT the very best rescue helicopter trust in New Zealand.”

Guests described the gala event as “exceptional” and, to keep it fresh, EHRT had introduced new initiatives like the onstage Q&A session hosted by team members.

A Q&A with members of the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team featured (from left) CCFP Colin Green, EHRT member Jane Williams, ACO Caz Cundall-Curry and pilot Mike Fitzgerald.

Another feature of the night was the launch of children’s book Chopper & Frank: The Rescue Dogs by Sarah Charteris, who, with husband and Wairoa-based helicopter operator Blake, has been a long-time supporter of EHRT.

Some guests purchased individual books to contribute to the cause, while bidders Neil Kitchen and Gaylene Munro (MTF Finance) bought 50 copies at auction to be donated to small patients on the Eastland Rescue Helicopter.

Giving a portion of book sales to the trust was a “meaningful and long-lasting way to give back to the community”, Sarah Charteris said.

On a sad note, the couple’s short-haired pointer Chopper – one of the inspirations for the story – died while the book was in production.

“Chopper loved children and I’m pleased he can continue bringing light into people’s lives, all the while raising money and awareness for such an incredible cause.”