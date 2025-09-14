Critical care flight paramedic Colin Green greets guests at Friday’s Bayleys Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust Charity Auction gala.
When it arrives late next year, the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team’s new Airbus H145 aircraft will be largely funded by the Crown, but some equipment and training costs will fall to Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust.
“This makes our annual task of fundraising even more important than ever,” chairIan Parker said at Friday’s 2025 Bayleys Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust (EHRT) Charity Auction, which raised $120,000.
“It is how we support a highly professional team that last year logged over 480 reportable flights over nearly 530 flying hours.
“And the generosity of you, our community, in helping achieve that aim never fails to humble us.”
This year, more than 350 guests were at the Events Centre at Showgrounds Park to enjoy dinner and dancing and to contribute through silent auctions, live bidding, buying raffle tickets and, in some cases, straight donations.
By the time father-son auctioneer combo Neville and Cody Clark had brought down the hammer for the final time, EHRT had secured a combined $120,000 in what is its biggest fundraiser of the year.
That was only possible due to the input of sponsors and donors, something Simon Bousfield – of naming sponsor Bayleys Gisborne – said he was proud and pleased to continue.
“But we could not have done it without you all,” MC and EHRT trust member Murray Ferris told the audience. “Your contribution tonight has been stunning.”
Neither would it have been possible without the thousands of volunteer hours put in by EHRT members past and present, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick said.
“The efforts of these people have made EHRT the very best rescue helicopter trust in New Zealand.”
Guests described the gala event as “exceptional” and, to keep it fresh, EHRT had introduced new initiatives like the onstage Q&A session hosted by team members.
Another feature of the night was the launch of children’s book Chopper & Frank: The Rescue Dogs by Sarah Charteris, who, with husband and Wairoa-based helicopter operator Blake, has been a long-time supporter of EHRT.
Some guests purchased individual books to contribute to the cause, while bidders Neil Kitchen and Gaylene Munro (MTF Finance) bought 50 copies at auction to be donated to small patients on the Eastland Rescue Helicopter.
Giving a portion of book sales to the trust was a “meaningful and long-lasting way to give back to the community”, Sarah Charteris said.
On a sad note, the couple’s short-haired pointer Chopper – one of the inspirations for the story – died while the book was in production.
“Chopper loved children and I’m pleased he can continue bringing light into people’s lives, all the while raising money and awareness for such an incredible cause.”