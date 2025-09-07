Yearling steers made from $1195 to $1600 and heifers from $690 to $1200.
Clark said the bull market was “strong”.
“Older bulls traded from $1800 to $2840. Yearling bulls varied and sold from $600 up to $1980. You had to be over $1500 for the better end.”
A small sale of only 150 sheep was held at Matawhero on Friday.
Prime lambs varied from $177 to $230, rams made $100 while there were no prime ewes yarded, Clark reported.
“In the store pens, mixed-sex lambs sold from $80 up to $175. One small pen of ewes with lambs at foot made $101 all counted.”
Clark said there was “a good chance” there would not be a sale this week due to dwindling numbers.
“But keep an eye out in case it changes.”
The Wairoa spring cattle fair will definitely be going ahead from 11am on Thursday at the Wairoa saleyards.
“We will offer 230 2-year-old steers, 600 yearling steers, 50 2-year-old heifers and 280 yearling heifers, all of exceptional quality,” Clark said.