A small sale of only 150 sheep was followed by a successful cattle sale of around 1000 at the Matawhero Saleyards last week, and it is Wairoa's turn this Thursday when over 1000 cattle go under the hammer. Photo / Liam Clayton

Strong cattle sale follows small yarding of sheep at Matawhero in Gisborne

Older steers “hit their stride” in last week’s cattle sale at Matawhero saleyards in Gisborne.

A yarding of around 1000 cattle went under the hammer, said Cody Clark, of PGG Wrightson.

“Cows sold from $1360 up to $2790,” Clark said.

“Older steers really hit their stride, selling from $1875 up to a whopping $3410.

“R2 and R3 heifers also sold well - from $1510 to $2400.”